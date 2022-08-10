AnyFoam continues expansion with additional investment in acquiring additional premises and equipment

Summary: AnyFoam, the UK’s leading foam manufacturer and supplier, announced plans to make substantial investments in acquiring additional premises and equipment to further expand their services and products across the UK and worldwide.

Welwyn Garden City, UK, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — AnyFoam, the leading online foam supplier announced to invest substantial amounts of funds into acquiring additional premises and equipment to allow for further expansion in the services and products we offer, including the production of bespoke die-cutting foam inserts.

Our state of the art, modern machinery will enable us to produce small and large runs. Our additional premises will help us to substantially increase the stock of raw materials we can hold.

“We are seeing rising demand for foam both in the UK and internationally. In order to cater this and serve our clients better, these new investments will accelerate business growth and yes, this is just a beginning.” says Claire Thomas, Manager at AnyFoam.

AnyFoam is deeply committed to minimising the impact our operations may have on the environment. 100% of waste material is recycled into reconstituted foam.

About AnyFoam:

AnyFoam is a leading UK supplier of high-quality foam cut-to-size products for a diverse range of domestic and commercial uses. Using state of the art manufacturing facilities in the UK we can accurately cut foam to virtually any size and shape. All our foam products conform to British Standard specifications.