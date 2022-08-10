Wacoal’s First Fashion Show in the Country Celebrates Beauties of Different Eras

Wacoal’s grand show that showcased the brand’s Autumn-Winter 2022 Collection took place at Taj Lands End saw Esha Gupta as the Showstopper along with Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem gracing with their impeccable performance.

Mumbai, India, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — On the eve of 5th August, Mumbai city witnessed Wacoal wrap up its first-ever star-studded lingerie fashion show in India at hotel Taj Lands End. Staying true to its motto of celebrating ‘Beauty from Within,’ the brand invited iconic supermodels like Deepti Gujral, Candice Pinto, Shamita Singha, Pia Trivedi, Nayanika Chatterjee, Binal Trivedi, and more, with Bollywood beauty Esha Gupta as the showstopper of the glamourous night. In addition, Wacoal also streamed its show on its YouTube and Facebook page for a pan-India expansion of its outreach.

The spectacular extravaganza saw Wacoal blend lingerie with striking trends and styles and transform the conventional way we look at lingerie. With the vision of Pooja Merani, the celebrated industry expert, also the current COO of Wacoal India, fashion stylist Edward Lalrempuia, show director Kedar Gawde, and Vipul Bhagat for HMU, the brand showcased its new Autumn-Winter Collection for 2022 in an elegant yet jaw-dropping themed fashion show. This was not just a presentation of the diversified style of products the brand offers but also an affirmation of its all-inclusive school of thought. Moreover, with the heartwarming gesture of featuring iconic powerhouses, Wacoal broadens its vision of wanting to make women everywhere feel more beautiful, always – thereby setting extraordinary benchmarks in the fashion and lingerie industry via the show.

The glittering evening saw VJ-Actor-Singer, Anusha Dandekar gracing the event with her incredible live performances and Actor Saqib Saleem with his electrifying cameo. The young heartthrob’s flirtatious interactions with the ageless beauties were a winsome sight.

Further, the evening also witnessed some leading industry personalities like Actor Arjan Bajwa, the most-loved duo Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Indian pop singer Shweta Shetty, Designer and Entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades, Actor Couple Pravin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani, and more.

Overwhelmed by the show’s success, Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal , said, “We’ve had a fascinating trip so far, and we’re immensely grateful to have completed our first-ever Fashion Show in India. It was also an absolute pleasure to host these exemplary women who still emanate the same charisma, proving that beauty is ageless.”

“We’ve always strived to be a diverse and body-inclusive brand, and our show reflected that. After the success of this show, we are certainly looking forward to curating and designing more shows in the future. And it goes without saying we will be keeping in mind every aspect our audience has appreciated about this one,” she added.

Encouraging Wacoal’s philosophy, Esha Gupta shared, “I feel truly honoured to represent Wacoal as the showstopper this evening and be on a platform as vast and acclaimed as this. Wacoal has been breaking the norm of not talking in hushed tones but out loud about the comfort and beauty we feel from within with the perfect lingerie. I have adored Wacoal’s designs, and their idea of having these wonderful women from different eras fortifies its claim that beauty and confidence comes from within.”

The event night showcased Wacoal’s products – a cheerful display of fall aesthetics varying from minimalist lacy lingerie to the vibrant beauty and freshness of the blooms. Be it their activewear with earthy aspects and rustic style or their special Japanese technology that brings comfort with boldness and unsaturated gorgeousness for each set – Wacoal’s Autumn-Winter 2022 Collection is fine, exquisite, and pure oomph.

About Wacoal

Wacoal was founded in 1946 in Japan. Embracing its philosophy to help women throughout the world to express their beauty, Wacoal began to launch its brand in Asian countries in the 1970s, in America in 1985, in Europe in 1990, and eventually opened doors of its first store in India (Grand Galleria, Palladium, Mumbai) in December 2015.

Wacoal as a brand focuses on the woman of today, the many aspects of her personality and the various roles she plays in curating her rounded, fulfilling life and how lingerie has been designed to seamlessly flow with her, through her days and tasks. The brand essentially focuses on delivering beautiful, high-quality lingerie that fits just right. They believe strongly in the importance of good fit and have an in-house trained group of consultants to take accurate measurements and assist customers in choosing the style that will work best for their body types and lifestyles.

