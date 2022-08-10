Mack Weldon and Women on Boards Project Partner to Amplify Diverse Voices on Boards with the Appointment of Gabby Etrog Cohen to Board of Directors

New York City, NY, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Mack Weldon, the modern menswear brand that powers radically efficient wardrobing, announces today the addition of Gabby Etrog Cohen to its Board of Directors. Cohen’s placement was supported through the company’s collaboration with the Women On Boards Project, a nonprofit founded to promote and magnify the number of executive women serving on the Boards of early-stage consumer companies. Founded in 2020 by consumer industry leaders, the Women on Boards Project diversifies corporate boards through the increasing placement of women executive leaders.

Mack Weldon was founded in 2012 by Brian Berger as an e-commerce solution to upend the painful experience of shopping for men’s underwear and socks in overcrowded department stores. Today, Mack Weldon has successfully expanded into a multi-category menswear brand available online and in retail across the country. Gabby joins the Mack Weldon Board during the brand’s pivotal tenth year, as the company looks for continued growth while maintaining a focus on its goal to diversify its board of directors.

“Gabby is a dynamic marketer who has helped build some of the most disruptive consumer brands across fitness, fashion, and personal care,” said Berger. “She has a unique ability to understand what consumers want and how best to engage them in today’s ever-changing marketing landscape. Additionally, Gabby’s strong relationships are among her greatest assets – she is the kind of person people are eager to show up for – partners, employees and other key stakeholders.”

Cohen, currently serving as Global Head of Integrated Marketing at Harry’s Inc., has additionally led some of the most disruptive consumer brands including Rent the Runway and SoulCycle. Her expertise consists of growing companies’ subscription services 100% year over year, restructuring marketing departments and doubling the size of teams to better support brands’ future growth. Cohen’s appointment to Mack Weldon’s Board marks another step forward for women to grow their visibility through positions of key decision making that shape the future and propel the growth of emerging businesses.

“I am a longtime fan of Brian Berger and Mack Weldon’s mission to reinvent the way men shop – through product innovation and seamless shopping,” said Cohen. “I am a storyteller at heart and have a deep understanding of consumer behavior as well as building outsized brands, which makes me a perfect match for this phase of Mack Weldon’s growth.”

“The Women on Boards Project is thrilled to support a brand with a mission to bring easy-to-shop menswear online options who also recognizes the importance of building a board with diversity in mind,” said Cassie Burr, Executive Director of the Women on Boards Project. “Gabby will bring great success to the brand as they look towards taking the next steps forward in their digital and retail expansion.”

About Mack Weldon

Mack Weldon is the modern menswear brand that powers radically efficient wardrobing. Rooted in smart design and performance fabrics, Mack Weldon products are designed to work together through their pioneering “Daily Wear System”. Mack Weldon has been recognized for their product innovation and e-commerce leadership by global fashion, lifestyle, and mainstream publications including WWD, GQ, Men’s Health, Fast Company, The New York Times and WSJ. The company is proudly based in New York City and was founded in 2012 by Brian Berger.

About Women on Boards Project

Women on Boards Project was created in 2020 by consumer industry leaders to increase the number of women serving on the boards of early-stage consumer companies, while also expanding diversity. Women on Boards Project partners with strategic partners and investors at leading venture capital and private equity firms to place women executive leaders on the boards of their portfolio companies. The Women on Boards Project is closing the representation gap of corporate Boards through the addition of women, which reflects the considerable consumer buying power of this demographic. For more information, please visitWOBproject.com.

