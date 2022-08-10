Future Electronics’ Karim Yasmine named Chair of Distributor Council for the ECIA

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is proud to announce that Karim Yasmine, Corporate Vice President of Strategic Supplier Development for the company, has been named the ECIA (Electronic Components Industry Association) Chair of the Distributor Council. This is one of the three ECIA constituent councils that oversees responsibilities for the group’s priorities and agendas along with the Manufacturer and Manufacturer’s Representative Councils.

Karim Yasmine has been a part of Future Electronics for over 24 years, being a key part in the growth the company’s business and managing a variety of major tech business units. Karim’s current responsibilities include Global Supplier Management and Expansion, leading the MCU/MPU/FPGA business unit, directing Future’s Rep Council and other key Demand Creation roles within the company.

Karim is taking the baton from Mike Morton, CEO of TTI, Inc. “I look forward to leading this esteemed group of my colleagues in the Distributor Council during this very dynamic period for the components industry,” he stated. “It’s a very exciting time to be setting strategy and improving efficiencies in the electronics supply chain. ECIA is at the leading edge of addressing challenges in the channel and I’m proud to be part of these important initiatives.”

David Loftus, CEO of ECIA extended his recognition for Karim. “I’ve been privileged to know Karim for many years, and he is admired and respected by his peer leaders for his contributions to our industry,” he stated. “With his unique passion and creativity, I am confident that Karim will be an outstanding leader for our Distributor Council. We sincerely thank Mike Morton for his many years of contributions to ECIA and our industry.”

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About ECIA

The Electronic Components Industry Association (ECIA) is made up of the leading electronic component manufacturers, their manufacturer representatives and authorized distributors. ECIA members share a common goal of promoting and improving the business environment for the authorized sale of electronic components. Comprised of a broad array of leaders and professionals representing all phases of the electronics components supply chain, ECIA is where business optimization, product authentication and industry advocacy come together. ECIA members develop industry guidelines and technical standards, as well as generate critical business intelligence. For more information, visit www.ecianow.org or call 678-393-9990.

