Disposable Medical Gloves Market Share, Demand and Key Players by 2030

Disposable Medical Gloves Industry Overview

The global disposable medical gloves market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and viral outbreaks coupled with increasing rising expenditure. Factors, such as growing investments in both public & private sectors, an increasing geriatric population, and a high influx of migrants coupled with the increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to boost the healthcare industry growth, which, in turn, will boost the product demand. The adoption of novel practices in the healthcare & medical settings and the development of better medical care products & technologies are projected to drive the demand for healthcare services and the need for modern medical infrastructure.

Disposable Medical Gloves Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable medical gloves market based on material, application, end use, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Rubber, Nitrile, Vinyl, Neoprene, Polyethylene and Others.

The natural rubber material segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum revenue share of more than 37.5%. Disposable medical gloves made of natural rubber or latex are tactile and are used in applications, such as medical procedures and surgery. Furthermore, they are flexible and easy to wear, making them excellent for working with water-based or biological materials. All these factors are expected to boost their demand over the forecast period. Vinyl disposable gloves are latex-free and made from polyvinyl chloride and plasticizers. Vinyl gloves are an ideal solution where frequent change of gloves is required or in short-term jobs where comfort is not a concern.

The demand for nitrile disposable gloves is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Nitrile gloves are favored in an application, where exposure to blood-borne diseases and other contaminants is a key concern, due to the strong puncture resistance, superior barrier protection, and durability of nitrile gloves. Furthermore, because of their high elasticity and memory, they provide excellent comfort and fit. When compared to latex and nitrile gloves, neoprene gloves are stretch-resistant. Neoprene gloves provide a better grip and keep hands dry.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Examination and Surgical.

The examination application segment led the market in 2021 and accounted for the maximum share of more than 75.5% of the global revenue. Growing demand for these products in the medical sector on account of higher demand in hospitals, dental applications for regular checkups, and patient visits is expected to drive industry growth. Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare professionals use examination gloves for non-invasive physical examination applications, reducing cross-contamination between healthcare workers and patients.

The surgical segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Rising incidences of chronic diseases, such as heart disease and cancer, which frequently necessitate medical procedures and operations for treatment, are predicted to drive product demand in surgical applications. When compared to examination gloves, surgical gloves have higher quality standards and are often used by surgeons and Operating Room (OR) nurses

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities and Others.

The hospital end-use segment led the market and accounted for the maximum share of 55.5% of the global revenue in 2021. The rapidly growing geriatric population, especially in the developed countries, coupled with the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired and other infections, such as hepatitis and AIDS, is likely to augment the demand for these products.

The demand from the home healthcare segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors, such as the growing usage of home healthcare services and the rising geriatric population, are expected to boost the product demand in this segment. Primary care physicians provide primary care services to a specific patient population. These doctors are the first point of contact for patients who have unidentified symptoms, signs, or health concerns.

Disposable Medical Gloves Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Manufacturers adopt several strategies including acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, new product developments, and geographical expansions to enhance industry penetration and cater to the changing requirements of various end users, such as hospitals, home healthcare, and outpatient/primary care facilities.

Some prominent players in the global disposable medical gloves market include:

Ansell Ltd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Supermax Corporation Berhad

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd.

Cardinal Health

Semperit AG Holding

Rubberex

Dynarex Corp.

Braun Melsungen AG

Order a free sample PDF of the Disposable Medical Gloves Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.