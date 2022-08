Denture Disinfectants Market Is Expected To Exhibit A CAGR Of 5% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ —

A significant rise in edentulous population has been observed over the last few years. As per data from the American college of Prosthodontists, around 14% of edentulous population in North America orders customized dentures every year. More than 35% of U.S. adults are edentulous, and if only one percent of edentulous population seek treatment every year, the U.S. market volume for denture implants will be doubled in the next two years. Thus denture disinfectants are offering a lucrative growth potential for the denture disinfectant market.

Moreover, the number of patients opting for implant supported overdentures are increasing exceptionally. For instance, 90% of edentulous people worldwide opt to have unanchored dentures and eventually want to upgrade to implant supported overdentures. Fact.MR in its newest study opines that these elements are expected to boost the growth of the global denture disinfectants market valued at US$ 300 Mn in 2019. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

Key Takeaways from Denture Disinfectants Market Study

Acceptance of effervescent denture disinfectants, awareness about oral health, improved product offerings and a larger population pool affected with edentulism are some of the key factors influencing the denture disinfectants market in developed countries.

Lack of effective oral health policy in several countries is negatively impacting the end-user decision to adopt denture disinfectants. To rework this problem, manufacturers are focusing on clinical trials and awareness programs to attract baby boomers and generation X through TV, print, and digital advertising.

Fact.MR reveals that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline plc. together hold a significant share of the consumable denture disinfectant market representing a strong brand presence.

Consumable denture disinfectants with added advantage such as portability and convenience over ultrasonic denture cleaners are expected to generate significant revenue.

According to Fact.MR, retail is expected to be the prominent distribution channel representing higher throughput during the forecast year.

Key Segments of Denture Disinfectants Market

Fact.MR’s study on the denture disinfectants market offers information divided into three important segments-product, distribution channel, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about the important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Products Ultrasonic Denture Cleaners

Denture Cleaning Unit

Consumables

Tablets

Creams and Pastes

Gels and Solutions Distribution Channe Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Strategic Acquisitions by Key Players to Enhance Regional Presence

Companies in the denture disinfectants market are active in acquiring and expanding their product and services platforms. Many regional level players are acquired by global companies, leading to a more consolidated industry.

For instance, Colgate-Palmolive has made significant acquisitions since 2014 in Asia, the U.S. and China. In 2017, the company signed an agreement to acquire two skin care brands, PCA Skin and EltaMD to focus on high-margin oral care and personal care businesses.

In 2013, Colgate-Palmolive acquired SS Denture Disinfectants Pvt. Ltd., which currently operates as its fully-owned subsidiary. With these acquisitions, the company is focusing on business expansion in international markets.

In 2016, Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. completed the acquisition of DenTek, a manufacturer and distributor of specialty oral care products, in sync with the company’s strategy to grow its oral care and personal care business across international markets.

