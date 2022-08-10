Brain Health Supplements Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2030

Brain Health Supplements Industry Overview

The global brain health supplements market size is expected to reach USD 15.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is majorly attributed to the increasing awareness about mental health issues, including memory enhancement, attention, focus, depression, and anxiety. Growing consumer interest in maintaining and improving brain health is driving the demand for brain health supplements.

Brain Health Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the brain health supplements market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Natural Molecules, Herbal Extract and Vitamins And Minerals.

Natural molecule segment held the largest market share in the global revenue for 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The rising use of brain supplements with natural ingredients compared to synthetic supplements which are artificially made is projected to boost the growth of this segment. In addition, companies are focusing on including natural content in their product.

Vitamins & minerals segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness related to the benefits of vitamins and minerals is expected to grow the demand for this segment. Vitamins and minerals are known to play a vital role in preventing age-related cognitive decline, and developmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Memory Enhancement, Attention And Focus, Depression And Mood, Sleep And Recovery, Anti-aging And Longevity, Stress & Anxiety.

Memory enhancement segment held the largest market share in the global revenue for 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. The millennial population globally is getting involved in various activities, including adventure sports, social gatherings, and part-time jobs besides their normal profession, which requires them to be mentally alert throughout the day.

Depression & mood segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Lately, brain health supplements have gained popularity as antidepressants among consumers globally. Herbal extracts such as panax ginseng, and green tea present in natural brain supplements reduce activity in the adrenal cortex during stressful times and increase blood circulation leading to the soothing of the mind.

Brain Health Supplements Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The brain health supplements market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. These manufacturers are adopting various strategies, including new product launches, expansion of product portfolios, and mergers & acquisitions.

Some prominent players in the global brain health supplements market include

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

HVMN Inc.

Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd.

Peak Nootropics

AlternaScript

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Onnit Labs, Inc.

NOW Foods

