Boxboard Packaging Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | International Paper, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Mondi

Boxboard packaging is a type of corrugated cardboard that is made from two layers of flat cardboard, with a layer of corrugated cardboard in between. It is typically used for packaging products that are not too heavy or fragile, such as cereal boxes, shoe boxes, and tissue boxes. Boxboard packaging is also recyclable.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in boxboard packaging technology. One is the move towards lighter-weight boards. This is being driven by the need to reduce packaging costs and environmental impact. Lighter weight boards use less raw material and result in less waste.

Another trend is the use of more recycled content in boxboards. This is also driven by cost and environmental concerns. Using recycled content reduces the demand for virgin wood pulp, and it also reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the boxboard packaging market are the increasing demand for packaging from the food and beverage industry, the growing demand for e-commerce, and the increasing environmental awareness.

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of boxboard packaging, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. The growing demand for packaged food and beverages, due to the busy lifestyles of consumers, is the major driver of the market. In addition, the growing demand for e-commerce is driving the demand for boxboard packaging, as it is used for packaging and shipping products.

Market Segments

By Materials Type

Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard

Bleached Kraft Paperboard

By Product Type

Boxes

Folding Cartons

By End Use

Food & Beverages

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Home Care

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

International Paper

Mayr-Melnhof Karton

Mondi

Nippon Paper Group

Metsa Board Oyj

Stora Enso

DS Smith

SMURFIT KAPPA

