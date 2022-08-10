Boxboard Packaging Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | International Paper, Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Mondi

Posted on 2022-08-10 by in Industrial, Retail // 0 Comments

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global Boxboard Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Boxboard Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Boxboard packaging is a type of corrugated cardboard that is made from two layers of flat cardboard, with a layer of corrugated cardboard in between. It is typically used for packaging products that are not too heavy or fragile, such as cereal boxes, shoe boxes, and tissue boxes. Boxboard packaging is also recyclable.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22520/

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in boxboard packaging technology. One is the move towards lighter-weight boards. This is being driven by the need to reduce packaging costs and environmental impact. Lighter weight boards use less raw material and result in less waste.

Another trend is the use of more recycled content in boxboards. This is also driven by cost and environmental concerns. Using recycled content reduces the demand for virgin wood pulp, and it also reduces the amount of waste sent to landfills.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the boxboard packaging market are the increasing demand for packaging from the food and beverage industry, the growing demand for e-commerce, and the increasing environmental awareness.

The food and beverage industry is the largest end-user of boxboard packaging, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. The growing demand for packaged food and beverages, due to the busy lifestyles of consumers, is the major driver of the market. In addition, the growing demand for e-commerce is driving the demand for boxboard packaging, as it is used for packaging and shipping products.

Market Segments

By Materials Type

  • Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard
  • Bleached Kraft Paperboard

By Product Type

  • Boxes
  • Folding Cartons

By End Use

  • Food & Beverages
  • Personal Care & Cosmetics
  • Home Care

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22520

Key Players

  • International Paper
  • Mayr-Melnhof Karton
  • Mondi
  • Nippon Paper Group
  • Metsa Board Oyj
  • Stora Enso
  • DS Smith
  • SMURFIT KAPPA

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700
Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution