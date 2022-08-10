BPA Free Thermal Paper Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Papierfabrik August Koehler, Oji Holdings Corporation, Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global BPA Free Thermal Paper Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on BPA Free Thermal Paper Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

BPA free thermal paper is a type of paper that is coated with a material that is designed to prevent the paper from yellowing over time. This type of paper is often used in the printing of documents that are meant to be stored for a long period of time.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in BPA Free Thermal Paper technology. One is the development of new formulations of thermal paper that do not use bisphenol A (BPA) as a raw material. Another is the introduction of BPA-free thermal paper products into the market. And finally, there is a trend toward the use of recycled thermal paper products.

The development of new formulations of thermal paper that do not use BPA is a response to concerns about the health effects of BPA exposure. BPA is an endocrine disruptor, and there is some evidence that it may be linked to reproductive and developmental problems, as well as cancer.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the BPA-free thermal paper market.

One is the increasing awareness of the potential health risks associated with BPA exposure. This has led to a greater demand for BPA free products, including thermal paper. Another driver is the increasing regulations on the use of BPA. In some countries, BPA is already banned from certain products, such as baby bottles. This is likely to lead to more regulations on the use of BPA in other products, including thermal paper.

Market Segments

By Type

Digital Printing Paper

Thermal Printing Paper

By Application

Food and Drinks

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Papierfabrik August Koehler

Oji Holdings Corporation

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited

Nakagawa Manufacturing

Appvion Incorporated

Siam Paper Public Company Limited

Nippon Paper Industries

