Automotive V2X Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Altran, Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG

Global Automotive V2X Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive V2X Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive V2X is a technology that enables vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with other roadside infrastructure, in order to exchange information and improve safety. V2X can be used for a variety of applications such as cooperative braking, adaptive cruise control, and route planning. By sharing data, V2X-equipped vehicles can avoid collisions, reduce traffic congestion, and improve fuel efficiency.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Automotive V2X technology is the development of dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) systems. DSRC systems use radio frequencies to communicate between vehicles and roadside infrastructures, such as traffic lights and road signs.

Another key trend is the development of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems. These systems allow vehicles to communicate with each other, exchanging information about their speed, location, and other data.

Key Drivers

The automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by advances in technology, changing consumer preferences, and stricter environmental regulations.

V2X (vehicle-to-everything) technology is a key enabler of these trends and is expected to play a major role in the future of the automotive industry. V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate with each other and with infrastructures, such as traffic lights and road signs.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

  • Hardware
  • Software

By Propulsion

  • ICE
  • EV

By Type

  • Passenger Vehicle
  • Commercial vehicle

By Region

  • North America
    • US

Key Players

  • Altran
  • Autotalks Ltd.
  • Continental AG
  • Harman International
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • NXP Semiconductors
  • Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

