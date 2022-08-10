Automotive V2X Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2021-2031 | Altran, Autotalks Ltd., Continental AG

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive V2X Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive V2X Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive V2X is a technology that enables vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with other roadside infrastructure, in order to exchange information and improve safety. V2X can be used for a variety of applications such as cooperative braking, adaptive cruise control, and route planning. By sharing data, V2X-equipped vehicles can avoid collisions, reduce traffic congestion, and improve fuel efficiency.

Request Sample Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21563/

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Automotive V2X technology is the development of dedicated short-range communication (DSRC) systems. DSRC systems use radio frequencies to communicate between vehicles and roadside infrastructures, such as traffic lights and road signs.

Another key trend is the development of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication systems. These systems allow vehicles to communicate with each other, exchanging information about their speed, location, and other data.

Key Drivers

The automotive industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by advances in technology, changing consumer preferences, and stricter environmental regulations.

V2X (vehicle-to-everything) technology is a key enabler of these trends and is expected to play a major role in the future of the automotive industry. V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate with each other and with infrastructures, such as traffic lights and road signs.

Market Segmentation

By Offering

Hardware

Software

By Propulsion

ICE

EV

By Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial vehicle

By Region

North America US



Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21563

Key Players

Altran

Autotalks Ltd.

Continental AG

Harman International

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/