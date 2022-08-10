Automotive Structural Steel Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | POSCO, KIRCHHOFF Group, Inner Galaxy Group

Posted on 2022-08-10 by in Automotive, Industrial // 0 Comments

Global Insight Services Global Insight Services

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Structural Steel Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Structural Steel Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Automotive structural steel is a type of steel that is used in the construction of automobiles. It is a strong and durable type of steel that is able to withstand the high temperatures and pressures that are involved in the automotive industry. Automotive structural steel is used in a variety of applications, including the chassis, body, and engine of a vehicle.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22473/

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in automotive structural steel technology include:

1. Use of high-strength steels High-strength steels are becoming increasingly popular in the automotive industry due to their light weight and high strength. These steels can be used in a variety of applications such as body panels, suspension components, and engine parts.

2. Use of advanced welding techniques Welding is a critical process in the construction of vehicles. New welding techniques are being developed that allow for stronger and more reliable welds.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the automotive structural steel market are:

1. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles: As mentioned above, the automotive industry is under pressure to produce more fuel-efficient vehicles. This has led to a shift towards lighter-weight materials such as steel, which can help reduce a vehicle’s overall weight and improve its fuel efficiency.

2. Stringent emissions regulations: In addition to fuel efficiency, another important factor driving the use of steel in automobiles is the need to meet stringent emissions regulations. Steel is an environmentally friendly material, and its use can help automakers meet these regulations.

Market Segments

 By Product Type

  • Galvanized Automotive Structural Steel
  • Stainless Automotive Structural Steel
  • High-Strength Automotive Structural Steel

By Vehicle Component

  • Body Structure Components
  • Steel for Drivetrain Components

By Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22473

Key Players

  • POSCO
  • KIRCHHOFF Group
  • Inner Galaxy Group
  • Thyssenkrupp AG
  • Advanced Structural Technologies, Inc.
  • SSAB
  • Waldaschaff Automotive GmbH
  • KOBE STEEL, LTD.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

  • 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
  • In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
  • Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
  • Excel data pack included with all report purchases
  • Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700
Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution