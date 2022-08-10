Automotive Brake Valve Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Hitachi Ltd.

New York, 2022-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Brake Valve Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Brake Valve Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A brake valve is a valve located in the brake system that controls the pressure of the brake fluid. The brake valve is responsible for regulating the amount of pressure that is applied to the brakes when the pedal is depressed. The brake valve is usually located near the master cylinder and is used to control the pressure of the brake fluid that is sent to the brakes. The brake valve is opened when the pedal is depressed and closed when the pedal is released.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in automotive brake valve technology. One is the trend toward electric brake valves. This is being driven by the need for more efficient and effective braking systems, as well as the desire to reduce emissions. Electric brake valves can provide more precise control of braking force, and can also be used to regenerate energy that would otherwise be lost during braking.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the automotive brake valve market. First, brake valves are essential components of a vehicle’s braking system, and as such, their demand is directly tied to the production of vehicles. Secondly, the aftermarket for brake valves is significant, as many vehicles require replacement or upgrading of their brake valves over the course of their lifetime. Finally, the development of new technologies, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, is also driving demand for brake valves, as these vehicles require different types of brake valves than traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Market Segments

By Product Type

Combination Valves

By Vehicle Type

Compact Cars

Mid-Sized

By Material Type

Steel

Copper

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

Key Players

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Hitachi Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Master Power Brakes

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Mico Inc.

