Automotive HVAC Market accounted for more than 40% value share in 2027

The progression of the air conditioning systems in passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles has been one of the noteworthy advances in the 20th century. It is assessed that more than 85% of the new passenger cars sold across the globe currently have an air-conditioning system, and the number is expected to increase by 2027. Growing sale of vehicles and inclination toward safety and luxury are the main factors which are driving the global automotive HVAC market.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system in a vehicle is utilized to control the interior temperature of the vehicle cabin. HVAC system primarily consist of three subsystems, namely, heating, cooling, and air conditioning, which collaboratively work to offer decontaminated air to the vehicle cabin, guaranteeing thermal coziness to drivers and passengers. HVAC system controls the air temperature, scrutinizes the moisture content in the air, and eradicates unnecessary humidity from the circulating air. Well-established companies, such as Audi, Mercedes, Ford, and BMW, primarily focus on tailored and consumer-friendly HVAC systems. For instance, the BMW 6, 7, 8 & 9 Series supports automatic air conditioning, including air distribution for driver and passengers, fogging sensor, and automatic climate control system.

This report assesses trends that are driving the growth of each segment on the global level and offers potential takeaways that could prove substantially useful to Automotive HVAC manufacturers looking to enter the market. Main regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report ends with a section on the competition scenario of Automotive HVAC market, along with the profiles of major companies contributing to the market expansion.

Essential and up-to-date data as well as information correlated to the market performers, who principally engage in the production and supply of Automotive HVAC, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to plan preemptive steps to advance their businesses.

Company profiles have been shared with report, which exerts essentials such as product portfolio, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player recognized along with the company policies identification and analysis.

The company presence mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players of the market functioning in Automotive HVAC market offers readers with actionable intellect, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and making decisive predictions on the competition levels in Automotive HVAC market.

Automotive HVAC Market Segmentations:

On the basis of vehicle type, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

On the basis of technology, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Manual

Automatic

On the basis of component, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

Evaporator

Compressor

Condenser

Receiver/Drier

Expansion Device

On the basis of region, the Automotive HVAC market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

