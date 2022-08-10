Electric Parking Brake Market is expected to surpass a CAGR of 12% until 2031

A newly published report by Fact.MR establishes that the global market for electric parking brakes is expected to surpass a CAGR of 12% until 2031, clocking a valuation of US$ 4 Bn. Increasing tilt towards hydraulic based vehicular assemblies is majorly driving demand for the market in forthcoming years.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, electric parking brake sales expanded at over 10% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 1.3 Bn. Prospects somewhat dipped amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as mandatory shutdowns hindered automotive industry manufacturing processes in the first half of 2020. As relaxations were granted, factory premises resumed operations, restoring said projections.

The electric parking brake features fewer mechanical components and requires less maintenance, as well as providing a highly efficient emergency braking system, intelligent management of malfunctions by the ECU, and more space in the vehicle’s central area. By replacing mechanical levers and cables with an electronic system, the parking brake will provide drivers with more assistance. Also, it frees up space in the dashboard for other purposes.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report ends with a section on the competition scenario of Electric Parking Brake market, along with the profiles of major companies contributing to the market expansion.

Essential and up-to-date data as well as information correlated to the market performers, who principally engage in the production and supply of Electric Parking Brake, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to plan preemptive steps to advance their businesses.

Company profiles have been shared with report, which exerts essentials such as product portfolio, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player recognized along with the company policies identification and analysis.

The company presence mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players of the market functioning in Electric Parking Brake market offers readers with actionable intellect, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and making decisive predictions on the competition levels in Electric Parking Brake market.

Electric Parking Brake Market Segmentations:

Type Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System Parking Brake Cable-Pull System Electric Parking Brake

Component Electronic Control Unit Electric Parking Brake Actuator Electric Parking Brake Switch

Vehicle Type Electric Parking Brake for Passenger Cars Electric Parking Brake for Light Commercial Vehicles Electric Parking Brake for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Sales Channel Electric Parking Brake Sales for OEM Electric Parking Brake for Aftermarket



