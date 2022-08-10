Sponge Detection System Market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021–2031)

According to a new report published by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sponge detection system market was valued at US$ 107 Mn in 2020, and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period (2021–2031).

Retention of surgical sponges inside a patient’s body is considered a major medical error by the World Health Organization (WHO). Retained surgical sponge is the most dangerous among all due to complications of severe. The sponge gets easily retained since it is small in size, and once it gets soaked in blood, it is difficult to separate from the surrounding tissues.

There are no known procedures to completely reduce the risk of retained sponges, though sponge detection systems can decrease the incidence rate. Growth in demand for sponge detection systems is mainly driven by increasing need for control and prevention measures during surgery. Rising cases of emergency surgeries, lack of awareness among surgeons, and favorable reimbursement policies are also driving market growth.

Sponge Detection System Market – Scope of Report:

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report ends with a section on the competition scenario of Sponge Detection System market, along with the profiles of major companies contributing to the market expansion.

Essential and up-to-date data as well as information correlated to the market performers, who principally engage in the production and supply of Sponge Detection System, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to plan preemptive steps to advance their businesses.

Company profiles have been shared with report, which exerts essentials such as product portfolio, along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player recognized along with the company policies identification and analysis.

The company presence mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players of the market functioning in Sponge Detection System market offers readers with actionable intellect, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and making decisive predictions on the competition levels in Sponge Detection System market.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Sponge Detection System Market Segmentations:

Technology Computer-assisted Sponge Count Devices Radiofrequency Sponge Detection Systems Radiofrequency Identification Sponge Detection Systems

Modality Hand-held Sponge Detection Systems Bench Top Sponge Detection Systems

Product Type Sponge Detecting Systems Body Scanners Room Scanners

Application Sponge Detection Systems for Abdominal Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for General Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Gastrointestinal Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Cardiac Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Gynaecology and Obstetrics Surgeries Sponge Detection Systems for Orthopedic & Arthroscopy Sponge Detection Systems for Neurology

End User Sponge Detection Systems for Hospitals Sponge Detection Systems for Clinics Sponge Detection Systems for Ambulatory Surgical Centers



