Why Is Demand For Fertilizer Fillers High In Asia Pacific Region : Latest Fact.MR Study

Demand for fillers from the fertilizer industry has been increasing steadily over the years. Limestone, as an ingredient, has witnessed robust demand for use in fertilizers in the regions of Asia Pacific and North-America. Players in these regions are extracting limestone from mineral mines and processing it into various sizes according to the requirements of end-use fertilizers.

As per Fact.MR’s report, the fertilizer fillers market reached a valuation of US$ 981 in 2020, and projected to expand at a CAGR of around 5% through 2031. During the year 2020, the market witnessed decreasing demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak, especially from Asia Pacific and North-America. However, 2021 and ahead looks brighter, with the growth trajectory of the market expected to resume to normal levels.

“Increasing consumption of fertilizers in the agricultural sector across geographies is expected to boost consumption of fillers throughout the forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Study

The fertilizer fillers market is anticipated to add 1.6X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

East Asia is set to dominate market revenue, and is expected to gain 376 BPS in its market share by 2031.

Considering ingredients, sand is anticipated to gain around 111 BPS over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with limestone losing around 12 BPS by 2031

The market in the China is projected to expand at a CAGR of over 7% through 2031.

Micronutrients, under filler type, captures a major chunk of the market, and this segment projected to expand at a CAGR of over 5% over the long-run forecast period.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for fertilizer fillers was hit in 2020, which saw decline of 1.1%. The year 2021 is expected to witness growth of over 4%.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of fertilizer fillers during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the fertilizer fillers market with detailed segmentation on the basis of filler type, mesh size, ingredient type, function, application, and region.

Filler Type Micronutrients

Secondary Nutrients Mesh Size 5-10

10-20

20-50

50-100

Above 100 Ingredient Type Sand

Limestone

Clay

Others Function Anti-caking

Micronutrient Binders

Colorants

Defoamers

Dust Suppressants

Others Application Organic Fertilizers

Chemical Fertilizers Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global fertilizer fillers market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of filler type (micronutrients and secondary nutrients), mesh size (5-10, 10-20, 20-50, 50-100, and above 100), ingredient type (sand, limestone, clay, and others), function (anti-caking, micronutrient binders, colorants, defoamers, and dust suppressants), and application (organic fertilizers and chemical fertilizers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of fertilizer fillers, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in the production of fertilizer fillers has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolio and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the fertilizer fillers market. Prominent companies operating in this space include Imerys, Star Trace Private Limited, LKAB Minerals, Baker Lime, E. Dillon, Petelien & Sons., GLC minerals, Tarmac Ltd, Keegan Quarries, and others.

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies.

