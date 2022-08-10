Liquid Hair Dye Is Set To Create An Absolute $ Opportunity Of Around US$ 6.2 Billion By 2032

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Market Taxonomy

By Product Permanent Hair Color Semi-permanent Hair Color Demi-permanent Hair Color Bleach-highlights Temporary Hair Color

By Nature Natural Hair Color Chemical Hair Color

By Gender Hair Color for Males Hair Color for Females Unisex Hair Color

By Distribution Channel Online Sales of Hair Color Hair Color Sold at Specialty Stores Hair Color Sold at Departmental Stores Hair Color Sold at Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, and Convenience Stores Hair Color Sold at Salons Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ MEA



Competition Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following prominent hair color manufacturers in its report:

Kao Corporation,

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA,

L’Oréal S.A,

Avon Products Inc.,

Estee Lauder Companies,

Coty Inc.,

Combe Incorporated,

Revlon, Inc.,

Godrej Consumer Products Limited,

Shiseido Company Limited

Uniliver

