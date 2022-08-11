Probax Launches Object Storage Powered By Wasabi To Partners In North America, Australia, Singapore and Europe

NEW YORK, 2022-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Probax has announced the launch of Honeycomb Object Storage as a Service powered by Wasabi.

The purpose-built Object Storage solution was designed for MSPs that need secure and simplified long-term AWS S3 compatible cloud storage for their customer data. With no egress or API request charges, faster performance than public cloud and bulletproof ransomware protection, Probax makes object storage simple with pay-as -you-go pricing models.

As a 100%-channel partner centric business, this launch represents Probax’s continued mission to empower its MSP partners to deliver scalable and reliable ‘out-of-the-box ready’ data protection solutions that offer substantial benefits to their own MSP business, while delivering real value to the customers they service.

“Long-term data retention is now easier and more cost-effective than ever for MSPs,” said Sam Meegahage, COO at Probax. “With industry-specific security and compliance, guaranteed availability, and all-inclusive pricing, MSPs can get an upper hand with Probax’s Object Storage as a Service. This disruptive cloud storage solution opens up the floodgates for data – partners and customers can store more data, across multiple locations and environments.”

“As a market leader in MSP cloud data protection solutions, our new Honeycomb Object Storage gives our MSP Partners more choice and flexibility when it comes to protecting their customer’s data.”

Available to MSPs in North America, Europe, Australia and Singapore, Probax’s Object Storage solution contributes to Wasabi’s global expansion.

“Wasabi is committed to providing simple, affordable hot cloud storage that our strategic partners can bundle with their own solutions to deliver lower cost, high performance service to the market,” said Marty Falaro, EVP & COO, Wasabi Technologies. “As Wasabi expands globally, partners like Probax contribute significantly to our rapid growth. Honeycomb Object Storage as a Service powered by Wasabi brings together the best of both worlds so users benefit from leading-edge cloud technology that removes prohibitive costs and complex storage tiers and instead allows them to extract real value from unlimited amounts of data when and how they need to.”

Honeycomb Object Storage is integrated with Probax’s award-winning data protection platform Hive, delivering complete visibility and control for MSPs of their customer data protection services in one place.

Hive’s built-in automation, intelligence, security, and monitoring capabilities adds further value to MSPs who are looking to leverage cost-effective Object Storage.

Probax Honeycomb Object Storage also integrates seamlessly with Veeam Software. Veeam Backup & Replication supports object storage as a destination for long-term data storage. Similarly, Veeam Backup for Office 365 and cloud-specific offerings, such as Veeam Backup for AWS, Veeam Backup for Azure, Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform all support object storage.

For more information, visit: https://www.probax.io/products/object-storage-as-a-service

About Probax

Probax is an award-winning provider of MSP data protection solutions and services including data backup and retention, disaster recovery and business continuity. With unmatched partner enablement and support, together with continued innovation and integration with leading technology vendors including Veeam, StorageCraft, Dropbox and Microsoft; Probax empowers businesses to protect their most valuable asset, their data. Probax is a Wasabi Channel Partner and Platinum Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) that was been awarded VCSP Innovation and VCSP Partner of the Year awards by Veeam Software. www.probax.io

About Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology’s fastest-growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Wasabi is a Proud Partner of the Boston Red Sox, and the Official Cloud Storage Partner of Liverpool Football Club and the Boston Bruins. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and The Bucket. www.wasabi.com

Media contact:

Sam Meegahage

COO & Company Secretary

sam.meegahage@probax.io

+1 8888-776229