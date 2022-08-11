Grease Lightning Expands Its Team in the Guildford Area

LIPHOOK, UK, 2022-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — Liphook based oven cleaning company, Grease Lightning Oven Cleaning, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its team in the Guildford area.

Having worked across Surrey and Hampshire for over 10 years, a significant increase in customer demand has seen them expand its team.

A family run company, they has seen considerable growth through a business model based on first-rate customer service along with consistently offering excellent value for money.

“When Grease Lightning was established about 12 years ago it was only me going out doing the cleaning,” explained owner Daniel Esposito, “Now we have an ever growing team, and we’ve seen particular growth in the Guildford area.!

“We’ve always tried to offer high quality oven cleaning that isn’t going to break the bank, and I truly believe it’s this model that’s enabled us to grow. We’re seeing growth across the board, but recommendations and word of mouth has seen our coverage in Guildford grow significantly.”

“We use only modern oven cleaning equipment and advanced techniques, and our non-toxic and non-caustic approach guarantees to restore appliances to their original condition.

All the oven cleaners at Grease Lightning Oven Cleaning are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.

To find out more, call 01483 346067 or visit Oven Cleaning Guildford