ESL LineSelect® Model 9451R 3-position DB25 Switch Provides Reliable Network Backup for Mission Critical Systems

Cranston, RI, 2022-Aug-11 — /EPR Network/ — The design engineers of Electro Standards Laboratories, Cranston, RI are proud to introduce the LineSelect® Model 9451R DB25 A/B/C Switch with manual operation. This 3-position DB25 switch is designed in a slim rackmount configuration and it is RoHS, REACH, and SVCH compliant for maximum reliability. The dimensions of the switcher are 19.0” W x 1.75” H x 8.0” D (48.3 x 4.4 x 20.3 cm). The unit weighs only 2.0 lbs. (0.9 Kg) in total, making it ideal for worldwide shipping.

The Model 9451R allows the user to access three DB25 devices connected to its A, B, and C ports with one DB25 device connected to its COMMON port. Port selection is quick and easy via a front-panel rotary switch. Because the unit is manually operated, no power is required.

The Model 9451R is manufactured with the highest quality components, including a sealed switch with self-wiping low-impedance contacts. The switcher is transparent to data speed and format and all 25 pins of the DB25 interface are switched via break-before-make rotary switch. Using the Model 9451 eliminates the need to plug and unplug cables. The switcher has a life of 10,000 cycles at the rate of 20-25 cycles per minute with no load.

The Model 9451 is housed in an attractive anodized black box enclosure that provides EMI/RFI shielding. The port connectors include (4) DB25 female connectors labeled A, B, C, and COMMON. A single rotary switch on the front-panel selects the A, B, or C position. Custom length DB25 cables are available from Electro Standards Laboratories for the installation of the switch. This model is completely RoHS compliant and has a high level of durability. Electro Standards Laboratories is so sure of the quality and reliability of the Model 9451 that it offers a free lifetime guarantee against any manufacturing defects.

Detailed information on the Model 9451, including a full-color application diagram and a link to the product data sheet, is available on the company website: https://www.electrostandards.com/309451r-9451r-db25-a-b-c-switch-rohs-631.html. Electro Standards Laboratories’ sales and engineering staff is available to answer all product and application questions. The company offers product customization services as well. To learn more about the Model 9451 or any other copper or fiber optic network switch, contact Electro Standards Laboratories at 401-943-1164 or eslab@electrostandards.com.

