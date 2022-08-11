Aviation IoT Market Prominent Global Players and Recent Developments, 2028

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aviation IoT Industry Overview

The global aviation IoT market size was valued at USD 4.95 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.4% from 2021 to 2028. The exponential growth in air passenger traffic and a strong emphasis on enhancing passenger experience are expected to fuel the growth of the market. Continuous advances in wireless technology and a growing preference for smart airport architecture are contributing to market growth. The aviation industry has witnessed an unprecedented increase in passenger traffic in recent years. Subsequently, airport authorities and airline operators worldwide are aggressively adopting the latest technologies to optimize their business flow and cope with the unabated growth in passenger traffic. The key aviation industry players are particularly adopting data-driven approaches to make their business decisions. Internet of Things (IoT) plays a vital role in collecting data in the aviation industry by providing statistical summaries to facilitate airport management. Aviation companies can utilize these statistical summaries to obtain actionable insights while reducing human interference.

The aviation industry is adopting a digital ecosystem in line with the continued advances in intelligent technologies. Advances in wireless technology have particularly allowed the industry to enhance its operational efficiency. At the same time, advances in IoT are enhancing the existing digital ecosystem to offer technology-based services, such as baggage and document checking, flight booking, and automated check-in.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Aviation IoT market

Advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning hold immense potential to fuel the growth of the market. These technologies can be used for several applications associated with the aviation industry. For instance, advanced facial recognition AI is being used widely for ensuring security, efficiency, and accuracy while validating the details of passengers. This is subsequently helping in reducing the waiting times associated with the check-in procedures while strengthening the biometric airport screening processes. Aggressive investments by government authorities to build smart airport infrastructure and intense competitive rivalry among airlines to enhance passenger experience particularly bode well for the implementation of IoT in the aviation industry.

The growing preference for automation systems in the aviation industry is one of the key factors that are contributing to the growth of the market. IoT can particularly help the aviation industry in enhancing the MRO services and reducing the downtime. The ability to predict the malfunctioning component and reduce the equipment downtime using advanced predictive software is allowing airlines to increase their revenues. Continued deployment of advanced technologies by service providers and the provisioning of customized solutions are also offering lucrative growth opportunities for the market. All these factors are expected to encourage airport operators and airlines to install IoT-compatible devices within airports and in aircraft, thereby opening revenue generation opportunities over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Technology Industry Related Reports

Artificial Intelligence Market – The global artificial intelligence market size was valued at USD 93.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Machine Learning Market – The global machine learning market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 43.8% from 2019 to 2025.

Aviation IoT Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aviation IoT market by application, end-use, and region:

Aviation IoT Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Ground Operations

Passenger Experience

Aircraft Operations

Asset Management

Aviation IoT End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Airport

Airline Operators

MRO

Aircraft OEM

Aviation IoT Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Aviation IoT Industry include

Honeywell International, Inc.

Tata Communication

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

SITAONAIR

Order a free sample PDF of the Aviation IoT Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.