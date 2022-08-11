North America Digital Pathology Market Consumer Distribution Channel Adoption, Surveillance and Suggestion

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Digital Pathology Industry Overview

The North America digital pathology market size was valued at USD 365.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028. Digital pathology has been classified under Class II devices by the U.S. FDA for primary diagnosis. The growing number of initiatives to promote the use of digital pathology as a tool for enhanced disease diagnosis and advanced pathology practice is creating potential opportunities for the market across the country. These organizations are striving to promote digital pathology through promoting awareness pertaining to practicalities and strategies adopted for proper implementation and improvement of pathology workflows.

The continual deployment of R&D investments, rising implementation of digital imaging, supportive government initiatives, and the presence of prominent players domiciled in this region are major drivers promoting the dominance of this regional market. The approval of the AI-powered tool designed by AI-based, digital pathology-focused companies to identify invasive breast cancer and skin lesions is another factor boosting the market growth.

Return on investment associated with digital pathology as a result of clinical workflow improvements, greater accuracy, and faster decision-making process, play a critical role in fueling the adoption of digital pathology. The presence of organizations involved in encouraging research in digital pathology is also one of the key factors responsible for the dominant share held by the market in the U.S. For instance, the Centre for Medical Image Science and Visualization (CMIV) aims toward delivering research solutions and develop advanced tools and visualization applications for image analysis.

North America Digital Pathology Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the North America digital pathology market on the basis of the product, application, end use, and country:

North America Digital Pathology Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Software

Device

North America Digital Pathology Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Drug Discovery & Development

Academic Research

Disease Diagnosis

North America Digital Pathology End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cancer Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

North America Digital Pathology Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

U.S

Canada

Market Share Insights

July 2020: Paige, a computational pathology player, received the U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the FullFocus, digital pathology image viewer for primary diagnosis. The clearance allowed in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use of FullFocus in conjugation with Philips Ultra-Fast Scanner.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the North America Digital Pathology Industry include

Leica Biosystems

Hamamatsu Photonics, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Mikroscan Technologies

3DHISTECH Ltd.

Inspirata, Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Huron Technologies International, Inc.

Sectra AB

