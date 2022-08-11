Cloud Kitchen Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2028

Cloud Kitchen Industry Overview

The global cloud kitchen market size was valued at USD 51.96 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing consumer preference for online food services over dining experiences is one of the major factors contributing to the market growth. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, when dine-in facilities were shut as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the virus, online food ordering and delivery services gained popularity among consumers. The rising demand for online food delivery services has encouraged several restaurateurs have opened cloud kitchen outlets to serve customers and generate orders.

Cloud kitchens, often referred to as virtual or ghost kitchens, are much more affordable to run compared to conventional kitchens in dine-in restaurants; ghost kitchens do not require dine-in facilities or account for costs related to property and location. Cloud kitchens also have comparatively higher profit margins than dine-in restaurants. The flexibility of operating ghost kitchens from any location, ranging from parking spaces and warehouses to basements, is another key factor adding to the popularity of cloud kitchens. Owing to the large range of benefits, along with the rising real-estate costs and competition among dine-in restaurants, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs are expected to increasingly adopt ghost kitchens in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising demand for digital ordering solutions favors market growth. Individual ghost kitchens with their online ordering solutions are also witnessing increased adoption. A dedicated online ordering solution drives consumers directly to the business and reduces aggregator’s commission, which could account for anywhere around one-fifth of the overall cloud kitchen costs. Advancements in technology are also helping restaurateurs to operate more efficiently and increase their profit margins. For instance, restaurateurs could use advanced tools to derive consumer insights to analyze and update their menu based on popularity and replace items with a higher margin item.

Food entrepreneurs and operators that test new offerings and offer creative foods prefer ghost kitchens to test and identify foods before presenting them to guests or consumers. Furthermore, ghost kitchens allow businesses the opportunity to serve customers directly without the pressure of additional costs and the constantly rising real-estate prices. Moreover, restaurants with the sole purpose of delivering foods targeted to specific customers can operate under more than one brand from the same kitchen, allowing them to make the most of their ingredients and reduce additional raw material costs.

Cloud Kitchen Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud kitchen market based on type, nature, and region:

Cloud Kitchen Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Independent Cloud Kitchen

Commissary/Shared Kitchen

Kitchen Pods

Cloud Kitchen Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Franchised

Standalone

Cloud Kitchen Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

November 2017: Swiggy, an India-based online food aggregator, introduced Swiggy Acces to help restaurants operate delivery-only kitchens across locations where they do not have operations.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players operating in the global cloud kitchen market include:

Dahmakan (Pop Meals)

DoorDash

Kitchen United

Kitopi

Rebel Foods

Zuul Kitchens, Inc.

