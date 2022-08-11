Motorcycle Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth In Next Decade : Fact.MR

The latest research report published by Fact.MR on the Survey of Motorcycle Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve & outlook of Motorcycle market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders.

The Demand analysis of Motorcycle Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Motorcycle Market across the globe.

Motorcycle Market Segmentation by Category

Motorcycle Type

Adventure

Cruiser

Mopeds

Sports

Standard

Touring

Engine Capacity

Up to 150 CC

151-300 CC

301-500 CC

501-800 CC

801-1000 CC

1001-1600 CC

Above 1600 CC

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

A comprehensive estimate of the Motorcycle market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Motorcycle during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Motorcycle.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

The Market survey of Motorcycle offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, including production capacities analysis of Motorcycle, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and Size of Motorcycle Market across the globe.

7 Growth Prospects about the Global Motorcycle Market

Based on product type, light motorcycles are expected to remain dominant in the global market, followed by scooters, in terms of revenues. However, electric motorcycles are expected to register the highest CAGR in the global motorcycles market through 2022. Sales of mopeds in the market will remain sluggish during the forecast period. On the basis of cylinder capacity, below 250 cc will remain preferred in the market, with sales estimated to reach nearly US$ 100,000 Mn by 2022-end. 200 cc to 500 cc is expected to be the second-most lucrative product type segment in the global motorcycle market by 2022-end. Low-priced motorcycles are expected to remain most attractive in the market, followed by mid-priced motorcycles. Sales of high-priced motorcycles are estimated to register a comparatively low CAGR through 2022. In emerging countries of Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), such as India and China, where motorcycles are becoming an attractive alternative to utilizing mass transit, or riding a bicycle. Post-reaching certain thresholds of per capita income, strong growth in sales of motorcycles is estimated in these countries. APEJ is expected to remain dominant in the global motorcycle market during the forecast period. Although Japan is projected to be the second largest market for motorcycles, sales in North America are projected to register a comparatively higher CAGR through 2022. Sales of motorcycles in Europe and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are estimated to register low CAGRs in the global motorcycles market through 2022. Key market players identified in Fact.MR’s report include Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Benelli Q.J., Piaggio & C. SpA, Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Eicher Motors Limited, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., KR Motors Co., Ltd., and Chongqing Jianshe Motorcycle Co., Ltd.

