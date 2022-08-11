Unit Sales of Automotive Telematics Market To Soar During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

A recently published report by Fact.MR on automotive telematics market offers comprehensive and intelligent insights into the automotive telematics market. The market study provides a comprehensive analysis of all the crucial factors impacting the performance of automotive telematics market. The Demand analysis of Automotive Telematics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Automotive Telematics Market across the globe.

Automotive Telematics Market: Key Insights

The automotive telematics market remained resilient by clocking a promising CAGR of 18.8% during the period of 2012-2016

The automotive telematics market was valued at over US$ 22 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of 23.3% in 2019 over 2018.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market for global automotive telematics during the forecast period and account for an estimated 31.4% share by the end of 2019.

The embedded segment is anticipated to lead the European automotive telematics market by recording a value of over US$ 4 billion in 2019 and a notable CAGR through 2026. In addition, the region is envisaged to remain highly attractive in the forthcoming years, owing to the high concentration of key players such as Trimble Inc., Masternaut Limited, TomTom N.V., and a few others in this region.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Embedded Automotive Telematics Integrated Automotive Telematics Tethered Automotive Telematics

Services Safety and Security Automotive Telematics Information & Technology Automotive Telematics Entertainment & Remote Diagnostics Automotive Telematics

Vehicle Type Passenger Car Automotive Telematics LCV Automotive Telematics HCV Automotive Telematics

Sales Channel Automotive Telematics Sales via OEMs Automotive Telematics via Aftermarket



