Demand For Automated Mooring System To Witness An Outstanding Growth By 2026 | Fact.MR Study

The automation plays pivotal role in the marine industry. The incorporation of the automation process is critical for expansion of port operations and to sustain growth. The automated mooring system reduces manhandling of any equipment and, thereby minimizing the need of total manpower. Additionally, these automated mooring system can be controlled via radio remote control from shore or on-board the ship. Moreover, the automated mooring system also eliminates the non-productive berth areas at the end of quay and in-between ships.

Cavotec SA

Trelleborg Marine Systems FZE

TTS Group ASA

MacGregor (Cargotec Corporation)

C-Quip Limited

ZAD Marine

The global automated mooring system market can be segmented on the basis of system type, application, anchorage and depth. Based on system type, automated mooring system market can be segmented into catenary, taut leg, semi taut, dynamic positioning, single point and spread. Based on application, the automated mooring system market can be segmented into floating production storage and offloading (FPSO), floating LNG (FLNG), tension leg platform (TLP), spar, semi-submersibles and other applications. On the basis of anchorage type, the global automated mooring system market can be further segmented into drag embedment anchors, vertical loaded anchors and suction. On the basis of depth, the global automated mooring system market can be further segmented into ultra-deep/ deep and shallow.

