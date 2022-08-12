Bamboos Market Application, Regional Movement Breakdown, Product Estimates and Trend Analysis

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 12, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Bamboos Industry Overview

The global bamboos market size was valued at USD 53.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028. Growing investments focused on infrastructure development, increasing use of sustainable building/ construction resources, and rising consumer awareness regarding the uses and benefits of bamboos are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Bamboos and rattan provide several environmental, economic, and social benefits to society. Bamboo is a sustainable resource that can grow under a range of climatic conditions, but preferably in a tropical climate. It provides approximately 35% more oxygen and absorbs 40% more carbon dioxide as compared to trees, which results in a substantial improvement in the air quality. Further, the cultivation of bamboos offers carbon fixation, controls soil erosion, and purifies the environment.

Similarly, rattan palms are grown mostly in tropical rainforests. It is lightweight, durable, and relatively flexible. Further, it can be cultivated with other tree covers including fruit orchards and rubber estates that proves the cultivation of rattan as an additional source of income to the farmers.

Cultivation of bamboo and rattan provides an economically viable means towards eradicating poverty from rural societies and helps people to sustain and support their livelihood. A majority of Asian countries such as China, India, and Japan and African countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, and Cameroon are promoting the cultivation of bamboos and rattan.

Bamboos and rattan are increasingly becoming a preferred choice over timber as they are easier to harvest, transport, and are relatively affordable. They are water-resistant and offer high durability. These benefits result in the sustainable use of bamboos and rattan in applications, such as furniture, shelter, and handicraft products. Bamboo and rattan are also used to produce flooring, charcoal, mats/screens, and woven products. Therefore, a vast range of commercial applications is anticipated to boost the sales of bamboos products and subsequently fuel the market growth over the forecast period.

The usage of toxic chemicals in the processing of processed bamboos and rattan products including furniture, flooring, and pulp and paper escalates the introduction and implementation of stringent laws and regulations. The intrusion of such regulations may negatively impact the long-term supply, cost, and sales of bamboos and rattan products. These factors are expected to challenge the market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the global outbreak of COVID-19 negatively impacted the market growth in terms of production and consumption. The market for bamboos witnessed a weak demand for bamboo products owing to the nationwide lockdown that restricted the public movement affecting the consumption of bamboo products across the globe.

Asia Pacific is the largest producer of bamboos and the repercussion of the pandemic was severely felt in the countries including India, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China. Strict lockdown and border closure halted the operations of manufacturing companies, thereby affecting the bamboo export as the region is the highest bamboos product distributor across the globe.

Bamboos Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bamboos market on the basis of application and region:

Bamboos Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Raw Materials

Industrial Products

Furniture

Shoots

Others

Bamboos Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Bamboos Industry include

MOSO International B.V.

Bamboo Australia Pty. Ltd.

Bamboo Village Company Limited

EcoPlanet Bamboo

China Bamboo Textile Company Limited

Southern Bamboo Inc.

Dasso Industrial Group Co., Ltd.

Smith & Fong Co. Inc.

Anji Tianzhen Bamboo Flooring Co. Ltd.

Bamboo Bio Composites Sdn Bhd

Shanghai Tenbro Bamboo Textile Co. Ltd.

Kerala State Bamboo Corporation Ltd.

Jiangxi Feiyu Industry Co. Ltd.

