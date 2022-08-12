Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Expected to Reach USD 5.61 billion by 2028,

Disposable Hospital Gowns Industry Overview

The global disposable hospital gowns market size was valued at USD 2.04 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The product demand is rapidly growing owing to a rise in the number of surgeries, growing instances of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), technological advancements, increasing cases of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as well as chronic diseases. HAIs are nosocomial infections that are more frequent in people undergoing long-term care, most notably surgical procedures. Rising cases of HAIs have augmented the product demand to prevent the transmission of diseases. For instance, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 1 in 31 hospitalized patients have at least one HAI cases every year.

According to the research article published in NCBI, in 2016-2017, about 6,53,000 Healthcare-Associated Infections (HCAIs) were reported among the 13.8 million adult inpatients in NHS hospitals in England and of these, around 22800 patients died due to infection. Furthermore, according to the 2019 research of “Nosocomial Pneumonia”, about 90.00% of ICU patients are at risk of developing nosocomial pneumonia, propelling the demand for disposable hospital gowns. The aforementioned statistics led to high product usage for protection against contamination and thereby reducing the chance of HAIs. Moreover, it also prevents bacterial and other microbial pathogens from entering the patient’s body.

As a result of the growing concern for safety and cleanliness against hospital-acquired illnesses, as well as to preserve hospital hygiene, the usage of these gowns has been steadily increasing, propelling the market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has enhanced product demand and usage. According to Worldometer estimates, as of 01 June 2021, there were a total of 171,469,3748 cases globally, of which, 3,565,027 people died and 153,767,405 have recovered. Furthermore, if more individuals become infected with the coronavirus, there will be a greater need for critical care supplies, which will lead to an increase in demand for disposable hospital gowns.

In addition, to meet the rising demand, several major players are ramping up their production capacities and adopting strategies, such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in August 2020, NovaLink launched disposable, non-surgical medical and isolation gowns. The company manufactures 100,000 units of the product daily. In May 2020, Huntsman Textile Effects and Bao Minh Textile came together to produce a fabric that fulfills the strict quality standards, necessary for isolation gowns. High-quality medical gowns are critical for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19; thus, such strategies will boost the market growth.

The rising number of surgical procedures as a result of sports injuries, accidents, cardiovascular illnesses, and other chronic ailments is fueling the market growth. Medical gown coverings are normally constructed of non-woven fabric and come in a multi-layer (2- or 3-layer) configuration, which helps prevent germs and other microorganisms from coming into direct contact with the person performing the surgery. For instance, as per the research article, there are about 234 million major surgeries performed annually across the globe.

Moreover, the increasing cases of Surgical Site Infections (SSI) are driving the product demand. For instance, as per the article published in Bio Med Central (BMC), the prevalence of SSI was around 24.6%, of which 10.00% develop deep site, 9.2% organ spaced, and 5.2% develop superficial space SSI. Also, the prevalence was high in patients who had undertaken orthopedics (54.3%) and abdominal (30%) surgeries. Thus, rising concerns regarding the safety of patients and healthcare workers are expected to boost the market growth.

Disposable Hospital Gowns Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable hospital gowns market on the basis of usability, product, risk type, and region:

Disposable Hospital Gowns Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Low-type

Average-type

Premium-type

Disposable Hospital Gowns Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Surgical

Non-surgical

Patient

Disposable Hospital Gowns Risk Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Low

Moderate

High

Disposable Hospital Gowns Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global disposable hospital gowns market include:

Cardinal Health

3M

Angelica

Standard Textile Co., Inc.

Medline Industries, Inc.

Petoskey Plastics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bellcross Industries Private Ltd.

Priontex

Sara Health Care

