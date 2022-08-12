Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2028

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Industry Overview

The Asia Pacific cell therapy market size was valued at USD 959.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9% from 2021 to 2028.

The development of stem cell banking facilities and the resultant increase in stem cell production is expected to improve the volumetric capabilities of the market at a regional and country level. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the market. Moreover, advancements in the therapy landscape with respect to their efficiency and manufacturing are some other major drivers of the market.

Furthermore, according to some studies and evidence, it was found that increased levels of cytokines and chemokines that target lung tissue are due to some etiological factors. Mesenchymal Stem Cell (MSC)-derived exosomes are considered to have potential therapeutic activity in treating SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia due to their anti-inflammatory activity, ability to induce tissue regeneration, and immune-modulating capacity.

Also, rising clinical studies on exosomes to treat COVID-19 are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center collaborated with Wuhan Jinyintan Hospital and Cellular Biomedicine Group Ltd. in February 2020 to perform clinical trials for inhalation of MSCs-derived exosomes to treat coronavirus. A rise in approval, as well as adoption of regenerative medicine across several Asian countries, is expected to boost the revenue generation of the market.



Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific cell therapy market on the basis of use-type, therapy type, and country:

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Use-type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Clinical-use

Research-use

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Allogenic Therapies

Autologous Therapies

Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Country Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

China

Japan

India

Malaysia

South Korea

Philippines

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Market Share Insights

January 2021: Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited received MHLW approval for Yescarta in Japan. With this, Japan became the only East-Asian nation with commercialized Kymriah and Yescarta for clinical use.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited received MHLW approval for Yescarta in Japan. With this, Japan became the only East-Asian nation with commercialized Kymriah and Yescarta for clinical use. October 2020: Novartis received MHLW approval for Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation at Kobe (FBRI) to supply and produce Kymriah in Japan.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Asia Pacific cell therapy market include:

Kolon TissueGene, Inc.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

MEDIPOST

PHARMICELL Co., Ltd.

CO., LTD

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Novartis AG

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Curocell, Inc.

JW Therapeutics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

STEMPEUTICS RESEARCH PVT LTD

