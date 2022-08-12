Europe Amaranth Market is likely to enhance the general demand

Europe Amaranth Industry Overview

The Europe amaranth market size was valued at USD 2,197.4 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising awareness about the high nutritional value of the product and medical benefits associated with its consumption is the key factor driving the market growth. The growing working population over the past few years has led to an increased dependency on a quality diet that covers the requirement of daily nutrition. Furthermore, a high consumer preference for a vegan diet is expected to have a positive impact on the demand for superfoods, such as amaranth, over the forecast period. There is a huge demand for processed food and dietary supplements in Europe due to the presence of the target population with high-income levels.

According to a study conducted in 2020 by a vegan supermarket named Veganz, based in Germany, around 3.2% of the total population was vegan, which rose significantly from 1.6% in 2016. With more people opting for vegan diets, the product demand is expected to grow over the forecast period. Amaranth products include oil, flour, leaf, and seeds. Key players in the market distribute their products through local distributors and online stores.

The manufacturers ensure the highest quality of products with temperature- and pest-controlled warehousing facilities for the storage of raw materials to ensure uninterrupted supply. For instance, FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH has a storage capacity of 700 tons of raw material with a climate control facility that allows the company to have an uninterrupted supply of raw materials without compromising the quality during their storage.

Increasing consumer interest in products promoting a healthy lifestyle and rising demand for essential oils in the cosmetics industry is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast years. The growing use of essential oils in the food & beverages industry owing to higher demand from consumers for clean label products with natural ingredients is also expected to drive the market.

Europe Amaranth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe amaranth market on the basis of category, product, application, and region:

Europe Amaranth Category Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Conventional

Organic

Europe Amaranth Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Seed

Oil

Leaf

Flour

Europe Amaranth Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Others

Europe Amaranth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Europe K. Germany France Italy Spain Russia Benelux Portugal



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the Europe amaranth market include:

Flavekotrade s.r.o

FLAVEX Naturextrakte GmbH

Proderna Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

SAAR

The Andersons Inc.

DK MASS s.r.o

Rusoliva Pvt. Ltd.

Dipasa Europe B.V

All Organic Treasures GmbH

A.S Flanquart

