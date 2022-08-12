Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market size is estimated at USD USD 15.1 billion by 2028

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Industry Overview

The global immuno-oncology clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 5.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2021 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to recent developments in immuno-oncology, changes in lifestyle brought on by urbanization predisposing populations to the rise of cancer, and the growing acceptability of targeted therapy.

Besides, clinical trial participation has also become challenging due to difficulties such as transportation issues to trial sites or testing locations. IQVIA and the Cancer Research Institute collaborated to conduct a survey among oncology investigators to assess the impact of COVID-19 on ongoing and future clinical studies. Remote tools were highly ranked for the assessments. Also, during the COVID-19 pandemic, several regional authorities provided prompt and detailed support for virtual tools and models, indicating that regulators regard patient-centric technology and approaches as feasible answers to this global issue.

Immuno-oncology trials account for more than a third of all clinical trials in oncology. Small biotech and specialty pharma are poised to play a critical role in the growth. Immunotherapy advances differ from cytotoxic chemotherapy in the way they work, and these distinctions may have an influence on a dose, response evaluation, biomarker validation, combination therapy selection, and adverse event detection. Understanding and overcoming these barriers will be crucial to the success of immuno-oncology clinical trials and, eventually, market approval.

Treatments focusing on two targets – PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 – which both negatively control T-cell immune function to promote activation of the body’s own immune system – have generated the most significant advances in immuno-oncology. Other than PD-1/PD-L1 and CTLA-4 inhibitors, CAR-T (chimeric antigen receptor T-cell) treatment is another popular immuno-oncology treatment option. CAR-T therapies use a patient’s own T-cells, which are extracted, changed to attack cancer, and then put back into the patient’s body.

Immuno-oncology (IO) continues to play a significant role in oncology deal-making, accounting for 49% of drug licensing deals and 66% of the total disclosed deal value. 15 of the 21 oncology medication licensing deals worth more than $1 billion were for IO assets, with 9 of those for multi-targeted methods such bispecific antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. In 2020, the AstraZeneca/Daiichi Sankyo pact was the largest drug licensing deal.

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global immuno-oncology clinical trials market based on phase, design, indication, and region:

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Interventional trials

Observational trials

Expanded access trials

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Solid tumors

Hematological cancer

Immuno-oncology Clinical Trials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the immuno-oncology clinical trials market include:

Medpace

Novartis

Exscientia

Syneous Health

AstraZeneca

