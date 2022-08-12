Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Sinopec, Strategic Initiative, Styrolution

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Styrenic Block Copolymer (SBC) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A styrenic block copolymer (SBC) is a type of thermoplastic elastomer made up of repeating units of styrene and another vinyl monomer. The most common vinyl monomer used in SBCs is butadiene, but other monomers such as isoprene can also be used. SBCs are characterized by their wide range of properties, which can be tuned by altering the ratio of styrene to vinyl monomer, the molecular weight of the polymer, and the microstructure of the copolymer.

Key Trends

The key trends in SBC technology are the development of new grades with improved properties, the expansion of the applications for which SBCs can be used, and the continued development of processing techniques to improve the efficiency and quality of SBC production.

In terms of new grades, manufacturers are constantly striving to develop SBCs with improved physical and chemical properties. For example, advances have been made in the development of SBCs with improved heat resistance, flame retardancy, and transparency.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the styrenic block copolymer (SBC) market are its unique physical and chemical properties, which make it an ideal material for a wide range of applications. SBCs are thermoplastic elastomers, which means they have both the elasticity of rubber and the processing advantages of plastics. This makes them ideal for applications where both flexibility and strength are required, such as in automotive tires and seals. In addition, SBCs are lightweight and have a low density, which makes them ideal for use in a variety of consumer and industrial products.

Market Segments

By Product

Styrene-Butadiene-Styrene (SBS)

Styrene-Isoprene-Styrene (SIS)

Hydrogenated Styrenic Block Copolymers Gels (HSBC)

Others

By Application

Paving & Roofing

Polymer Modification

Adhesives & Sealants

