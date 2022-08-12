X-ray detectors Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Varex Imaging Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Canon (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), FUJIFILM Corporation

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global X-ray detectors market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 6.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Global X-ray detectors report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on X-ray detectors market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

X-ray is a type of high-energy electromagnetic radiation that can pass through most objects, including the human body. Among the many applications of X-rays, including veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, and security, medical imaging is the most widely used to create images of tissues and structures inside the body. An X-ray beam is passed through the body for medical imaging, where a portion of the X-rays are either absorbed or scattered by internal structures, and the remaining X-ray pattern is transmitted to a detector.

Major Players in the Global X-ray Detectors Market

The key players in the market are Varex Imaging Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Canon (Japan), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Analogic Corporation (US), Carestream Health (US), Detection Technology Plc. (Finland), Konica Minolta, Inc. (Japan), MOXTEK, Inc. (US), Teledyne Digital Imaging Inc. (Canada), JPI Healthcare. Co. Ltd. (South Korea), iRay Technology (China), and Vieworks Co., Ltd. (South Korea).

Global X-ray Detectors Market Segmental Overview

Global X-ray Detectors Market by Type

Based on type, it is segmented into the flat-panel detectors (FPDs), computed radiography detectors, line-scan detectors, and charge-coupled device detectors. The flat-panel detectors segment is likely to account for the significant market share during the forecast period. The key factors attributing the growth of the market is higher adoption rate of these detectors coupled with the cost effectives FPDS. Moreover, FPDS provide numerous benefits, such as the ability to retrofit into existing X-ray tables, excellent image quality, lack of geometric distortion and chemical processing, uniform response across the field of view, and sensitivity to temperature variations with better patient access. Hence, the aforementioned factors will fuel segmental growth over the forecast period.

Global X-Ray Detectors Market by Application

Based on application, it is segmented into medical, dental, security, veterinary, and industrial. The medical segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and the rising incidence of colorectal cancer in younger adults, which leads to growing awareness of the target population of medical imaging. Additionally, availability of advanced medical imaging technology such as computed tomography (CT), X-ray radiography, angiography and mammography,

Market Trends and Drivers

X-ray is a form of electromagnetic radiation that has high energy and can pass through most objects, including body. Among many applications of X-rays such as veterinary, medical, dental, industrial and security, it is most widely used in medical imaging to create images of tissues and structures inside the body. Factors such as increasing demand for digital imaging technologies coupled with wide application of X-ray detectors in medical imaging further propel the growth of X-ray detectors market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for X-ray diagnostics along with growth in medical tourism in emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the market expansion

