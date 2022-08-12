wearable injectors Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Medtronic plc (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (US), United Therapeutics Corp. (US), CeQur SA (Switzerland), Sensile Medical (Switzerland), ATS Automation

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global wearable injectors market was valued at USD 5.3 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 21.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Major Players in the Global Wearable Injectors Market

The key players in the market are Ypsomed (Switzerland), Amgen (US), Subcuject (Denmark), Enable Injections (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Insulet Corporation (US), United Therapeutics Corp. (US), CeQur SA (Switzerland), Sensile Medical (Switzerland), ATS Automation (Canada), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Tandem Diabetes Care (US), Sonceboz (Switzerland), Noble (US), Elcam Drug Delivery Devices (Israel), Bespak Europe Ltd. (UK), Stevanato Group (Italy), Sorrel Medical (Israel), Weibel CDS AG (Switzerland), and Neuma (US) among others.

Global Wearable Injectors Market Segmental Overview

Global Wearable Injectors Market by Type

Based on type, it is segmented into the on-body and off-body. The on-body segment is likely to account for the significant market share during the forecast period. The key factors attributing the growth of the market is higher adoption rate of on-body wearable injectors coupled with the cost effectiveness. Moreover, with the help of on-body injectors patients ease to deliver a precise amount of drug to the body over a controlled period of time. and sensitivity to temperature variations with better patient access. Hence, the aforementioned factors will fuel segmental growth over the forecast period.

Global Wearable Injectors Market by Technology

Based on technology, it is segmented into spring-based, motor driven, rotary pump, expanding battery. The spring-based segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The largest share of the segment is attributed to the increasing geriatric population and rising demand for adhesive patches, as these devices are user-friendly and enable patients to accurately deliver the required drug subcutaneously. Additionally, availability of advanced spring based technology and growing awareness regarding advanced technology among individuals in developing and developed economies will propel the segmental as well as market growth.

Market Trends and Drivers

A growing emphasis on the use of biologics and monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) to treat diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular disease, and cancer will provide significant growth opportunities for wearable injectors, as these drugs must be administered parenterally (intravenous, subcutaneous, or intramuscular delivery). According to PhRMA (Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America), 907 biologics were in development in 2013; the number of biologic drugs in development is continuing to grow exponentially, with over 2,700 remedies in development as of mid-2017, more than tripling the 907 in development in 2013. mAb-based biotherapies account for half of the top 100 drugs and are expected to continue to dominate the pharmaceutical market.

