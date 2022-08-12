epilepsy monitoring devices Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The epilepsy monitoring devices market was valued at USD 499 million in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 782 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Global epilepsy monitoring devices report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on epilepsy monitoring devices market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Major Players in the Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market

The key players in the global epilepsy monitoring devices market are Natus Medical, Inc. (US), Compumedics Limited (Australia), Empatica, Inc. (US), The Magstim Co. Ltd. (UK), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Masimo Corporation (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), mjn Neuroserveis S.L. (Spain), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), LivAssured B.V. (Netherlands), BioSerenity (France), Aleva Neurotherapeutics (Switzerland), Medpage, Ltd. (UK), Neurosoft (Russia), Advanced Brain Monitoring (US), Lifelines Neuro Company, LLC (US), Mitsar Co., Ltd. (Russia), Rimed (US), Emotiv (US), CGX (A Cognionics Company) (US), Mindray Medical International Ltd. (China), Cadwell Industries, Inc. (US), NeuroWave Systems, Inc. (US), and MC10, Inc. (US).

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Segmental Overview

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Product Type

Based on product type, it is segmented into wearable devices, conventional devices, and implantable devices. The conventional devices segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors boosting the growth of the market are rising awareness of neurodegenerative diseases comprising epilepsy coupled with increasing demand for continuous monitoring and minimally invasive and non-invasive devices.

Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market by Technology

Based on technology, it is segmented into vagus nerve stimulation, responsive neurostimulation, deep brain stimulation, and accelerometry. The Vagus nerve stimulation segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as rising awareness of neurodegenerative disorders combined with a growing preference for ambulatory healthcare and increasing use of wearables are boosting the growth of the market.

Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing incidence and prevalence of epilepsy is boosting the growth of the market during the forecast period. The WHO estimates that five million people are given epilepsy diagnoses each year in the world. According to estimates, epilepsy affects 49 out of every 100,000 people in high-income nations. This number can reach 139 per 100,000 in low- and middle-income nations. This is probably because endemic diseases like malaria and neurocysticercosis are more common, birth traumas and injuries from auto accidents occur more frequently, the medical infrastructure varies, and there are preventive health programs and accessible care options available (in high-income countries).

