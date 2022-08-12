enteral feeding devices Market is expected to witness Incredible Growth during 2022-2031 | Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danone S.A. (France), CONMED Corporation (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US), Moog

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global enteral feeding devices market was valued at USD 3.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach up to USD 7.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Global enteral feeding devices report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on enteral feeding devices market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10281

Major Players in the Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The key players in the global enteral feeding devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danone S.A. (France), CONMED Corporation (US), Cardinal Health Inc. (US), Cook Medical (US), Moog Inc. (US), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Vygon Group (France), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Avanos Medical Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Applied Medical Technology (US), Amsino International Inc. (US), Omex Medical Technology (India), Danumed Medizintechnik (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Fuji Systems Corporation (Japan), Kentec Medical Inc. (US), Vesco Medical LLC (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), Medela Inc. (Switzerland), Alcor Scientific (US), and Romsons Group of Industries (India).

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market Segmental Overview

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product Type

Based on product type, it is segmented into enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, giving sets, and consumables. The enterostomy feeding pumps segment is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share during the forecast period. The key factors boosting the growth of the market are rise in usage of the feeding pumps and lesser side effects as compared to other devices.

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Age Group

Based on age group, it is segmented into adult, and pediatric. The pediatric segment is projected as one of the most lucrative segments in the global enteral feeding devices market. The key factor attributing to the growth of the market is the high prevalence of preterm birth across the world.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS10281

Market Trends and Drivers

The shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition is likely to boost the growth of the market. Enteral feeding is the practice of administering nutritionally sound food or medication through a feeding tube to a patient’s stomach or intestine. In individuals with a healthy gastrointestinal (GI) tract, enteral nutrition replaces oral feeding entirely or supplements it. For patients who are malnourished, enteral feeding equipment such as feeding pumps and tubes have transformed the clinical nutrition sector. During the forecast period, factors include rising healthcare costs, an increase in preterm births, an aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders, a rise in awareness of enteral nutrition, and quick advancements in healthcare infrastructure in emerging nations are anticipated to further propel the market.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700