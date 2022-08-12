Sparkling water Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Sparkling water, also known as seltzer water or soda water, is water that has been artificially carbonated. Carbonation occurs when carbon dioxide gas is dissolved in water, creating carbonic acid. This acid gives sparkling water its characteristic fizz.

Sparkling water, also known as seltzer water or soda water, is water that has been artificially carbonated. Carbonation occurs when carbon dioxide gas is dissolved in water, creating carbonic acid. This acid gives sparkling water its characteristic fizz.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in sparkling water technology.

One is the use of reverse osmosis to purify water. This is a process where water is forced through a membrane, and impurities are left behind. This ensures that the water used to make sparkling water is as pure as possible.

Another trend is the use of carbon dioxide to carbonate the water. This is a more efficient way to carbonate water than using traditional methods, and it results in a more consistent product.

Finally, there is a trend toward using natural flavors to flavor sparkling water. This is a healthier option than using artificial flavors, and it can result in a more interesting and complex flavor profile.

Market Segments

The Sparkling Water Market is segmented by product, distribution channel and region. By product, the market is divided into natural/mineral and caffeinated. Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into hypermarket & supermarket, online and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Sparkling Water Market includes players such as Nestlé, PepsiCo, Inc., National Beverage Corp., Talking Rain, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Danone S.A., SANPELLEGRINO S.P., Clear Cut Phocus, and Caribou Coffee Operating Company, Inc.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the Sparkling Water market include the growing popularity of sparkling water, the health benefits associated with sparkling water, and the increasing availability of sparkling water.

The popularity of sparkling water has been on the rise in recent years, as more and more people are looking for alternatives to sugary soft drinks. Sparkling water is a refreshing and healthy option that is low in calories and sugar and is often seen as a healthier alternative to soft drinks.

The health benefits associated with sparkling water are another key driver of the Sparkling Water market. Sparkling water is a good source of hydration and can help to flush out toxins and improve digestion. Additionally, sparkling water can help to reduce the risk of dehydration, and is often recommended by health experts as a way to stay hydrated.

