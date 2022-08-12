Toys and games Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Dream International Ltd., VTech Holdings Ltd., The LEGO Group, Sanrio Company, Ltd., Playmates Toys

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Toys and games are items that are used in play by children. They are often used to teach children about certain concepts or skills. Toys and games can be used to promote physical, cognitive, and social development in children. Some examples of toys include balls, dolls, and puzzles. Some examples of games include tag, hide-and-seek, and hopscotch.

Key Trends

Some key trends in Toys And Games technology are:

-The use of Augmented Reality (AR) in toys and games. This allows for a more immersive experience for the user, as they can see virtual objects in the real world.

-The use of 3D printing in toys and games. This allows for more customization and personalization of toys and games.

Market Segments

The toys and games market report is bifurcated on the basis of product, age, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, it is analyzed across electronic games, dolls, games & puzzles, and others. By age it is categorized into up to 8 years, 9 – 15 years, and 15 years & above. By distribution channel, it is divided into dedicated stores, gift shops, online channel, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Players

The toys and games market report includes players such as Dream International Ltd., VTech Holdings Ltd., The LEGO Group, Sanrio Company, Ltd., Playmates Toys Ltd., JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Mattel, Hasbro, Konami Holdings Corp., Bandai Namco Holdings Inc.

Key Drivers

There are various key drivers of the Toys And Games market. Some of the most important drivers are mentioned below:

1. Increasing demand from children: The most important driver of the Toys And Games market is the increasing demand from children. With the increasing popularity of electronic devices and gadgets amongst children, the demand for toys and games has increased significantly.

2. Increasing disposable incomes: Another important driver of the Toys And Games market is the increasing disposable incomes of people. With the increasing disposable incomes, people are able to spend more on leisure activities and products such as toys and games.

3. Increasing demand from developing countries: The Toys And Games market is also being driven by the increasing demand from developing countries. With the economic development of these countries, the purchasing power of people has increased, which has led to the increased demand for toys and games.

