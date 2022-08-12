Radar Sensor Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies, L3harris Technologies Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Radar Sensor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Radar Sensor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Radar sensors are devices that emit electromagnetic energy and measure the energy that is reflected back. The reflected energy is used to determine the range, speed, and other characteristics of the object that the radar sensor is measuring. Radar sensors are used in a variety of applications, including air traffic control, weather forecasting, and law enforcement.

Key Trends

Radar sensor technology is constantly evolving, with new developments being made all the time. However, there are some key trends that are worth highlighting.

One of the biggest trends is the development of more compact and portable radar sensors. This is being driven by the need for more situational awareness in military and security applications. Portable sensors allow troops to be more aware of their surroundings and make better decisions in the field.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the radar sensor market include the increasing demand for active safety systems in vehicles, the increasing adoption of radar sensors in consumer electronics, and the increasing investment in autonomous vehicles.

The increasing demand for active safety systems in vehicles is a major driver of the radar sensor market. Active safety systems are designed to prevent accidents and improve the safety of vehicles. Radar sensors are used in active safety systems such as automatic braking systems, adaptive cruise control systems, and blind spot detection systems.

Market Segments

By Type

Imaging

Non-Imaging

By Range

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Application

Air Traffic Control

