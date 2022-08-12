Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market Exhibits Higher Growth Prospects During 2021-2031 | BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Industrial Group

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

TPU is a type of polyurethane that is heat-resistant and can be molded into various shapes. It is often used in 3D printing and as a coating for electronic components. TPU is known for its flexibility, durability, and resistance to chemicals and abrasion.

Key Trends

The key trends in Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) technology are the development of new grades with improved processing and performance properties, the use of TPU in new applications, and the continued growth of the TPU market.

One of the most important trends in TPU technology is the development of new grades with improved processing and performance properties.

Another important trend in TPU technology is the use of TPU in new applications. TPU is being used in a growing number of applications due to its unique properties.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) market are its superior physical and mechanical properties, such as high toughness, abrasion resistance, and flexibility.

TPU also has good resistance to oil, grease, and chemicals. These properties make TPU ideal for a wide range of applications, such as in the automotive, electronics, and medical industries.

Market Segments

The thermoplastic polyurethane market is segmented by raw material, type, end-use, and region. By raw material, the market is classified into polyols, diisocyanate, diols, and others. Based on type, it is bifurcated into polyester, polyether, polycaprolactone, and others. On the basis of end-use, it is divided into footwear, automotive, electronics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global thermoplastic polyurethane market includes players such as BASF SE, Lubrizol Corporation, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, Wanhua Industrial Group, COIM Group, American Polyfilm Inc, Kuraray Co Ltd, Polyone Corporation, Headway Polyurethane Co Ltd, and others.

