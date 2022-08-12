Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player Forecasts to 2031 | Bissel Inc, Dyson Ltd, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, iRobot Corporation

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A robotic vacuum cleaner is a self-contained unit that uses sensors and suction to clean your floors. Robotic vacuums are designed to clean your entire home, including hard-to-reach places like under furniture. Many models come with features like virtual walls and self-emptying dustbins, making them convenient and easy to use.

Key Trends

Recently, there have been several key trends in robotic vacuum cleaner technology. One of the most significant has been the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to improve the performance of these devices.

Another major trend has been the increasing use of smart home technologies in robotic vacuums. This has allowed vacuum cleaners to be controlled and monitored via smartphone apps, and to be integrated with other smart home devices such as voice assistants.

Finally, there has been a trend towards the development of more specialized robotic vacuums.

Key Drivers

The rising concerns over hygiene and the need for cleanliness are resulting in the increased adoption of robotic vacuum cleaners.

Moreover, the technological advancement and the miniaturization of components are resulting in the developing of more advanced and efficient products, further fuelling the market growth.

Market Segments

The robotic vacuum cleaner market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into self-drive robots, and remote-control robots. Based on application, it is bifurcated into floor vacuum cleaning, window vacuum cleaning, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global robotic vacuum cleaner market includes players such as Bissel Inc, Dyson Ltd, Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics Inc, Miele & Cie. KG., Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and others.

