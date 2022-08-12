Robotic Surgical Procedures Market Set to Witness an Uptick during 2021-2031 | Smith & Nephew Plc., Auris Surgical Robotics Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —, According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Robotic Surgical Procedures Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Robotic surgical procedures are surgeries that are performed with the help of a robot. The robot is controlled by the surgeon and helps to perform the surgery with greater accuracy and precision. The benefits of robotic surgery include less pain and scarring, shorter hospital stays, and quicker recoveries.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in robotic surgical procedures technology.

First, there is a trend toward smaller and more portable robotic surgical systems. This is driven in part by the need for surgery in remote or austere locations, such as battlefields or developing countries.

Second, there is a trend toward more affordable robotic surgical systems. This is driven in part by the need to make these technologies available to a wider range of patients.

Third, there is a trend toward more user-friendly robotic surgical systems. This is driven in part by the need to make these technologies more accessible to surgeons with less training.

Finally, there is a trend toward more sophisticated robotic surgical systems. This is driven in part by the need to improve the efficacy and safety of these technologies.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the robotic surgical procedures market are the increasing number of surgical procedures, the benefits of robotic surgery, and the increasing number of hospitals, and surgical centers adopting robotic surgery.

The number of surgical procedures performed globally is increasing due to the aging population and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

The benefits of robotic surgery include shorter hospital stays, less blood loss, fewer complications, and faster recovery times. In addition, robotic surgery is associated with improved surgical outcomes, including higher rates of positive margins and lower rates of recurrence.

Market Segments

The robotic surgical procedures market is segmented by application, end-user, and region. By application, the market is classified into general surgery, gynecological surgery, and others. Based on the end-user, it is bifurcated into hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global robotic surgical procedures market includes players such as Smith & Nephew Plc., Auris Surgical Robotics Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., KUKA AG, Stryker Corporation, Mazor Robotics, Renishaw plc, Medtronic plc, THINK Surgical Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., and others.

