Robotics in Shipbuilding Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2021-2031 | BB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kuka AG, The Yaskawa Electric Corporation

According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services "Robotics in Shipbuilding Market" is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031.

Robotics in shipbuilding is the application of robotic technologies to the construction of ships. Robotics can be used in shipbuilding to automate repetitive and dangerous tasks, improve productivity and accuracy, and reduce costs. Robotics technologies that have been applied to shipbuilding include welding, cutting, painting, and assembly.

Key Trends

The key trends in robotics in shipbuilding technology include the development of smaller, more agile robots; the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to control and operate robots; and the trend toward autonomous robots.

Smaller, more agile robots are being developed to work in confined spaces and to carry out tasks that are too difficult or dangerous for humans. For example, micro-robots are being developed to enter the hulls of ships to carry out inspection and repair tasks.

The use of AI to control and operate robots is increasing as technology becomes more sophisticated. AI-controlled robots can carry out tasks more accurately and efficiently than humans and can be programmed to work in hazardous environments.

The trend toward autonomous robots is being driven by the need for increased efficiency and safety in shipbuilding. Autonomous robots can work around the clock and do not need to take breaks, which reduces the overall time required to build a ship.

Key Drivers

Robotics in shipbuilding is driven by the need for faster, more efficient and more accurate production of ships.

Robotics can provide these benefits by automating many of the tasks involved in shipbuilding, such as welding, fabricating, and painting.

In addition, robotics can help to improve safety in shipyards by reducing the need for workers to be in close proximity to dangerous machinery and materials.

Market Segments

The robotics in the shipbuilding market is segmented by type, application, and region. By type, the market is classified into cartesian robots, cylindrical robots, polar robots, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into cutting, welding, painting, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global robotics in the shipbuilding market includes players such as ABB, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kuka AG, The Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kranendonk Production Systems BV, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd, Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd, RB3D, The Fanuc Corporation , READY Robotics Corporation

