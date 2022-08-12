Public Safety and Security Market to receive overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2021-2031 | Cisco, Honeywell, Motorola Solutions, IBM, NEC, Siemens

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Public Safety and Security Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Public Safety and Security are the protection of people from harm. It includes the prevention of crime, the apprehension of criminals, the protection of property from damage or theft, the preservation of public order, and the provision of safety in an emergency.

Public Safety and Security market is primarily driven by the need for security and safety of people and property. The other drivers include the need for effective emergency response, crime prevention, and control, and homeland security.

Key Trends

Technology is changing the way public safety and security organizations operate. Some of the key trends include:

1. Increased use of data and analytics: Organizations are using data to make better decisions about how to allocate resources and target interventions.

2. Improved communication and collaboration: New technology is making it easier for public safety and security organizations to communicate and collaborate with each other and with the public.

3. Greater use of mobile technology: Mobile technology is being used more and more to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of public safety and security operations.

4. Enhanced security: Organizations are using new technology to improve the security of their facilities, information, and personnel.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Public Safety and Security market can be summarized as follows:

1. The need for security and safety of people and property: This is the primary driver of the Public Safety and Security market. The need for security has been increasing globally in recent years due to the rise in terrorist activities, civil unrest, and crime. This has led to an increase in the demand for security products and services.

2. The need for effective emergency response: Another key driver of the Public Safety and Security market is the need for effective emergency response. This is especially important in the case of natural disasters, accidents, and terrorist attacks. Effective emergency response requires the use of sophisticated equipment and trained personnel.

3. The need for crime prevention and control: Another driver of the Public Safety and Security market is the need for crime prevention and control. Crime rates have been increasing globally in recent years. This has led to an increase in the demand for security products and services that can help in the prevention and control of crime.

Market Segments

The Public Safety and Security Market is segmented by service, application and region. By service, the market is divided into professional and managed. Based on application, it is bifurcated into homeland security and critical infrastructure security. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Public Safety and Security Market includes players such as Cisco, Honeywell, Motorola Solutions, IBM, NEC, Siemens, Thales, Ericsson, Huawei and Tyco.

