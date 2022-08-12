Protective Face Mask Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2021-2031 | 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Uvex

New York, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Protective Face Mask Market” is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Protective face masks are designed to protect the wearer’s face from contact with harmful airborne particles, including dust, smoke, and droplets. They are made of materials such as cloth, paper or plastic and can be worn over the nose and mouth. Some face masks are designed to filter out large particles, such as pollen, while others may provide a barrier against more harmful substances, such as viruses and bacteria.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in protective face mask technology.

One is the use of advanced materials that offer better protection than traditional materials.

Another is the use of nanotechnology to create masks that are more effective at filtering out particles.

Additionally, there is a trend toward masks that are more comfortable to wear and that offer better breathability.

Key Drivers

The COVID-19 pandemic has been the key driver of the protective face mask market. The outbreak of the pandemic has led to a surge in the demand for face masks as people are looking to protect themselves from the virus.

The face mask market has seen a significant growth during the pandemic as people are increasingly using them for protection against the virus.

The other key drivers of the market include the increasing awareness of the importance of personal hygiene and the rising number of respiratory diseases.

Market Segments

The Protective Face Mask Market is segmented by procedure masks, end-user, and region. By procedure masks, the market is divided into surgical masks, N95 respirators and face shields. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into hospital & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and long term care centers. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Protective Face Mask Market includes players such as 3M, Honeywell International Inc, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Kimberly-Clark, Uvex, KOWA, SAS Safety Corp., The Gerson Company, DACH and Te Yin.

