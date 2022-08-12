plastic injection molding machine Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Husky Plastic injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global plastic injection molding machine market size was $10.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach $16.4 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

A plastic injection molding machine produces a variety of complex plastic products in mass volume. They are available in various sizes and specifications, thus making them appropriate for use in several manufacturing industries. They are used to produce plastic injection-molded products for industries such as food, beverages, electronics & electrical, home care products, healthcare products, and others.

Major Players of the Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market

The global plastic injection molding machine market report includes players such as ARBURG, ENGEL, Haitian International, Husky Plastic injection Molding Systems, KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Heavy Industries, The Japan Steel Works, and UBE Industries, Ltd.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Segmentation

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market By Machine type

Based on machine type, the global plastic injection molding machine market has been bifurcated into all-electric, hydraulic, and hybrid. The hydraulic segment is anticipated to account for the largest plastic injection molding machine market share in 2021, and all-electric is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market By Clamping force

By clamping force, it is divided into less than 200 tons, 200-500 tons, and more than 500 tons. The more than 500 tons segment is expected to hold a significant share of the market due to the rise in the use of plastic injection molding machines in packaging as well as the automotive industry globally. In addition, there has been an increase in demand for efficient and reliable plastic injection molding machines in several regions globally. Further, factors such as sustainability concerns, product modernization, and attractive economics are leading to the growth of more than 500 tons of plastic injection molding machines industry.

Global Plastic Injection Molding Machine Market Trends and Drivers

The global plastic injection molding machine market is anticipated to observe substantial growth going forward on account of increasing application in food & beverage, healthcare, and other industries. In addition, the rise in population along with the growing disposable income of middle-class customers are projected to drive the demand for healthcare and personal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to lead to a consequent increase in demand for plastic injection-molded plastic products and thus, the plastic injection molding machines market. In addition, emerging economies are exploring the varied benefits of electric plastic injection molding machines, which are projected to supplement the plastic injection molding machine market demand.

