blood screening Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

The blood screening market size was USD 2.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 5.5 billion in 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2031.

Global blood screening report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on blood screening market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Major Players of the Global Blood Screening Market

The global blood screening market report comprises key players such as Grifols (Spain), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), bioMérieux (France), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher) (US), DiaSorin (Italy), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Bio-Techne Corporation (US), GFE (Germany), Trinity Biotech (Ireland), Mindray (China), Maccura Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Immucor, Inc. (US), Cellabs (Australia), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Enzo Biochem, Inc. (US), and Cepheid (US).

Global Blood Screening Market Segmentation

The report analyses the blood screening market based on product & service, technology, end user, and region.

Global Blood Screening Market by Product & Services

On the basis of product & services, it is segmented into reagents & kits, instruments, and software and services. The reagents and kits segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. The increase in blood transfusion procedures leads to the higher consumption and frequent use of reagents & kits in blood screening procedures. Is boosting the growth of the market.

Global Blood Screening Market by Technology

Based on technology, it is segmented into the nucleic acid test, ELISA, rapid tests, western blot assays, and next-generation sequencing. The nucleic acid test segment is likely to dominate the market in 2021. The key factors such as increasing adoption of NAT technology owing to higher sensitivity over other blood donations are boosting the growth of the market.

