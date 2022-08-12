blood culture devices Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

New York, Country, 2022-Aug-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global blood culture devices market size was USD 4.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion in 2031, growing at a rate of 6.4% from 2022-2031.

Global blood culture devices report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on blood culture devices market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Blood Culture tests play a essential role in the diagnosis of various infectious diseases. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases combined with advancements in diagnostic technologies is anticipated to boost market growth. Adding to that, ageing population, demand for rapid analysis and treatment are estimated to fuel the blood culture tests market in future. According to the World Health Organization, every year around 17 million people around the world die owing to infectious diseases. Moreover, an increase in R&D investments and awareness in early diagnosis among the population across the globe is projected to foster the market growth in the near future. However, the lack of skilled professionals and high cost of novel technologies anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Major Players of the Global Blood Culture Tests Market

The global blood culture tests market report includes such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Luminex Corporation (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bruker Corporation (US), IRIDICA (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), T2 Biosystems, Inc. (US), Anaerobe Systems, Inc. (US), OpGen, Inc. (US), Meditech Technologies India Private Limited (India), Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), BINDER GmbH (Germany), Biobase Biotech (Jinan) Co., Ltd. (China), Scenker Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Bulldog Bio, Inc. (US), Axiom Laboratories (India), and HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Global Blood Culture Tests Market Segmentation

The report analyses the blood culture tests market based on type, product, technology, application, end-user, and regions.

Global Blood Culture Tests Market by Type

On the basis of type, it is segmented into conventional/manual methods, and automated methods. The conventional/manual methods segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as growing number of sepsis cases coupled with high cost of treatment is likely to boost the growth of the market. Similarly, rising geriatric population is also refueling the growth of the global blood culture tests market.

Global Blood Culture Tests Market by Product

On the basis of product, it is segmented into consumables, instruments, and software and services. The consumables segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2031. The key factors such as frequent demand of consumables as compared to instruments is the key factor driving the growth of this segment.

