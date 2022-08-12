Pregelatinized Starch Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Galam Group

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pregelatinized Starch Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pregelatinized Starch Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pregelatinized starch is a type of starch that has been treated with heat and pressure to make it more soluble in water. This process makes the starch more easily digestible and prevents it from clumping together. Pregelatinized starch is often used as a thickening agent in food and beverage products. It can also be used as a binding agent in tablets and capsules.

Key Trends

The key trends in Pregelatinized Starch technology are:

1. Increased use of enzymes: Enzymes are being used more frequently to improve the performance of Pregelatinized Starch. Enzymes can improve the viscosity, clarity, and stability of Pregelatinized Starch solutions.

2. Improved process control: Process control has been improved in recent years, allowing for more consistent and reliable results.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the pregelatinized starch market are the growing demand for processed food and beverages, and the increasing use of pregelatinized starch in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

The key drivers of the pregelatinized starch market are the growing demand for processed food and beverages, and the increasing use of pregelatinized starch in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries.

Market Segmentation

By Source

Wheat

Corn

Potato

Others

By Application

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics

Key Players

