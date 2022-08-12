Smartwatch Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Garmin

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Smartwatch Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Smartwatch Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A smartwatch is a wearable device that typically connects to a user’s smartphone via Bluetooth and provides various functions such as displaying notifications, tracking fitness data, and controlling music playback. Some smartwatches also include features such as GPS, heart rate monitoring, and mobile payments.

Key Trends

Smartwatch technology is evolving rapidly, with new features and capabilities being added all the time. Some of the key trends in smartwatch technology include:

1. Increased Connectivity: Smartwatches are becoming more and more connected, with many now featuring built-in LTE and WiFi. This allows them to stay connected even when not connected to a smartphone.

2. Improved Battery Life: One of the biggest complaints about early smartwatches was poor battery life. However, this has improved dramatically in recent years, with some smartwatches now offering days of battery life.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the smartwatch market are the increasing demand for wearable devices, the declining cost of smartwatches, and the growing availability of smartwatch apps.

The demand for wearable devices has been increasing in recent years as consumers become more health-conscious and seek devices that can help them track their fitness and activity levels. Smartwatches are one type of wearable device that has seen increasing demand, as they are able to track a variety of health metrics and can be linked to smartphones to provide notifications and other information.

Market Segments

By Application Personal Assistance Wellness Healthcare Sports Others

By Operating System WatchOS Android Real-Time Operating System Tizen



